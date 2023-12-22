Germany charges 2 Syrians with war crimes over IS ties

Two Syrians in German custody have been charged with war crimes and membership in a terrorist group for their alleged actions in Damascus a decade ago. The men are thought to have joined the Islamic State.

German prosecutors have charged two Syrian men with "war crimes" they are accused of having committed some 10 years in the Syrian capital Damascus, as part of the so-called Islamic State militant group.

In line with German privacy rules, the Federal Prosecutors Office on Friday identified the two men as Mohammad A. and Asmael K. in a statement on its website. Authorities said both suspects were charged with being members of a foreign terror organization and of "hostage-taking resulting in death."

What do we know about the suspects?

According to German prosecutors, the two men joined the IS group around 2013.

Asmael K. was accused of killing people protected under international humanitarian law. He is believed to have guarded 12 prisoners and shot at least one of them dead.

Mohammad A was accused of founding an armed unit in Damascus that is reported to have planted bombs at state offices. He was also charged with joining IS and commanding some 200 fighters.

The two men are currently in German custody. A court in the western city of Dusseldorf will decide whether they will face trial.

Germany took in during the past decade hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war there, ongoing since 2011. Recently, some of those Syrians have been arrested and even tried over crimes committed back home.

German police arrest suspected 'IS' supporters To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rmt/sms (AFP, dpa)