Germany: Chancellor Scholz vows to help Ukraine in address to parliament

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, on Wednesday to outline his government's policies amid a spectrum of challenges, ranging from fallout from the war in Ukraine to lingering consequences of the COVID pandemic.

His speech on the second day of a four-day debate on the budget focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including its economic effects on Germany.

What did Scholz say on Ukraine?

Speaking of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy's recent appeal for support to the Bundestag, Scholz said, "President Zelenskyy, Ukraine can count on our help."

Scholz said that his government was doing all it could to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

"We will try everything we can until peace prevails again on our continent," he said, mentioning his talks with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin as one effort to this end.

Scholz insisted, however, that NATO would not engage in a military confrontation with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying the West would instead continue to tighten sanctions on Moscow.

He reiterated that Germany will not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine or send troops to

intervene in the war launched by Russia.

He said Germany was facing a major challenge in taking in Ukrainian refugees, but said EU countries were showing great solidarity over their support.

"The refugees are welcome here," he said.

Germany is seeing thousands of Ukrainians arrive as they flee fighting in Ukraine

He said Putin had to understand that his attack on Ukraine was not only destroying that country but Russia's future. He called on Putin to stop the war immediately.

He said planned hikes in Germany's military budget in response to the war would, however, not impact on expenditure on health care, the fight against climate change and social welfare.

Scholz also said that German residents would receive financial support amid rising energy prices. He said renewable energy sources and energy efficiency were key to reducing dependency on Russia in the long term.

He said Europe would end its energy dependence on Russia but that to do so overnight would risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and entire industrial sectors.

"Sanctions should not hurt European states harder than the Russian leadership," Scholz said.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz opened the session with a speech criticizing government policy

What did he say about the pandemic?

The chancellor also touched on another major challenge, the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that many financial helps would remain in force to help people and business recover from the consequences of the pandemic

He said Germany would do everything in its power to ensure that another infection wave would not hit the country in fall.

"To avoid such a deja-vu, we need to make proof of vaccination mandatory," he said. He called on lawmakers to take steps toward this in the next weeks.

"It will lead us out of the pandemic," he said.

Call for solidarity

Scholz said that to cope with the challenges, societal solidarity was necessary. He said that this solidarity was also necessary at an international level, including in NATO and the EU.

"We will show the world that we stand together," he said.

He said citizens had realized that without peace, there was nothing.

"Freedom and democracy are suddenly not abstract concepts anymore, but things that must be defended," he said.

tj/wmr (dpa, AFP)