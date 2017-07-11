 Germany: Chancellor Merkel visits flood-devastated Ahr Valley | News | DW | 03.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Chancellor Merkel visits flood-devastated Ahr Valley

During her visit, Chancellor Merkel promised that the government would not abandon locals who had lost their homes and businesses. Villages along the Ahr River were the hardest hit in July's fatal floods.

Angela Merkel and Malu Dreyer survey damage in the Ahr valley

Merkel (center) and regional leader Malu Dreyer (third from left in the foreground) surveyed the damage in the Ahr Valley

Seven weeks after deadly floods swept through the region, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her second visit to the Ahr Valley, speaking to victims and surveying the cleanup operation.

"We will not forget you," Merkel said. Referring to Germany's upcoming federal election, she added that "the next federal government will take over" with the repair and reconstruction efforts.

Ahr Valley suffered majority of casualties

Before the July floods, the Ahr Valley in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate was known for its vineyards and scenic hiking. Several of the villages date back to the medieval period or even earlier, with many houses and businesses sitting directly on the banks of the Ahr River.

The Ahr burst its banks after a month of unusually heavy rains, exacerbated by climate change. Local leaders were heavily criticized for not adequately preparing residents, despite weeks of downpours that increased the likelihood of flooding.

Watch video 02:40

German businesses struggle after major flood

Of the more than 180 people that died in Germany during the floods, 133 perished in the Ahr Valley.

Visiting the village of Altenahr-Altenburg alongside Rhineland-Palatinate leader Malu Dreyer, Merkel said she was encouraged by the success of the cleanup operation so far.

DW's Sabine Kinkartz was also in Altenburg, where she said traumatized residents were lobbying Dreyer and Merkel to stop local authorities from demolishing their damaged homes.

Dreyer thanked Merkel, saying her visit was a "strong signal" to the people of her state that the government had not abandoned them.

Earlier this week, Merkel's cabinet approved a €30 billion (roughly $35 billion) aid package to help town governments, individuals, businesses and other institutions recoup the costs of damage and rebuilding. It is expected to be approved next week by the Bundesrat, the upper house of Germany's parliament.

  • Aerial photo of the flooded city of Ahrweiler, Germany.

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    One of the worst natural disasters in Germany's living memory

    About 200 people have been reported dead and scores more are missing after torrential rain and floods swept across Western Europe, with Germany bearing the brunt of one of its biggest natural disasters in recent decades. Rescue operations continue in the country's hardest-hit cities and towns. Victims are now beginning to deal with the debris from damage to buildings and houses.

  • Three firemen surveying a flood-damaged street in Walporzheim, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Houses turning into deathtraps

    The situation in some districts in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is still critical, others are assessing damage as floodwaters recede. Leaking gas pipes and structural damage to buildings across the state have turned some sites into death traps and the debris has to be removed quickly to avoid further safety threats.

  • Two Bundeswehr soldiers throwing a large piece of asphalt into the the bucket of a loader on a road in Hagen, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Clearing the way for rescuers

    With the death toll has reached near 200, thousands of volunteers, firefighters and some 900 army personnel have joined the clean-up and salvage operations. There are fears that more victims could be found as waters recede and begin to reveal the true toll the storm took on everything in its path.

  • A helicopter team rescuing a person from a flooded building

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Rescuing residents stranded in flooded buildings

    Some people were trapped in buildings likely to collapse at any second for hours. In towns such as Schuld and Heimerzheim floodwaters destroyed roads and railroad tracks, cutting off residents from the outside world. In extreme cases, police, fire and rescue, and armed forces units had to airlift residents from rooftops by helicopter.

  • A group of people taking photos of raging waters at the flooding Baldeney Lake Dam in Essen, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Flood tourists not welcome

    While rescue workers are exhausted from grueling and deadly round-the-clock work, police have warned against "flood tourism" — telling outsiders to stay away. "They make affected residents feel like they are in a zoo," as Lars Brummer of the Koblenz Police Department told regional public broadcaster SWR. "They can also hinder rescue workers."

  • A fireman wading through a flooded nocturnal street in Kordel, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Help underway

    Hundreds of families have lost everything and become displaced. The cities of Cologne and Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia have set up emergency accommodations for evacuees on Friday. aid organizations have begun collecting donations and recruiting volunteers for what will be massive repair operations.

  • Firefighters among the ruins of fallen houses in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany

    Germany's floods: Help is on the way

    Immense financial loss

    Local media have reported catastrophic damage to infrastructure, public property and private businesses. Rhineland-Palatinate Finance Minister Doris Ahnen promised tax waivers to flood victims. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the livelihood of many families in Germany, some victims might need much more than that to get back on their feet again.

    Author: Monir Ghaedi


DW recommends

Germany greenlights billions for flood victims

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet approved the €30 billion (roughly $35 billion) fund to rebuild homes, businesses and infrastructure in the towns most affected by July’s catastrophic flooding in western Germany.  

German leaders join memorial service for flood victims

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the scale of last month's devastating floods showed that the consequences of climate change have hit Europe.  

Germany needs better climate policy, Merkel says from flooded region — as it happened

The death toll following the devastating flooding in western Germany has risen above 150. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will "stand up to this force of nature."  

Advertisement