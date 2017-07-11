Germany: Chancellor Merkel visits flood-devastated Ahr Valley

Seven weeks after deadly floods swept through the region, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her second visit to the Ahr Valley, speaking to victims and surveying the cleanup operation.

"We will not forget you," Merkel said. Referring to Germany's upcoming federal election, she added that "the next federal government will take over" with the repair and reconstruction efforts.

Ahr Valley suffered majority of casualties

Before the July floods, the Ahr Valley in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate was known for its vineyards and scenic hiking. Several of the villages date back to the medieval period or even earlier, with many houses and businesses sitting directly on the banks of the Ahr River.

The Ahr burst its banks after a month of unusually heavy rains, exacerbated by climate change. Local leaders were heavily criticized for not adequately preparing residents, despite weeks of downpours that increased the likelihood of flooding.

Of the more than 180 people that died in Germany during the floods, 133 perished in the Ahr Valley.

Visiting the village of Altenahr-Altenburg alongside Rhineland-Palatinate leader Malu Dreyer, Merkel said she was encouraged by the success of the cleanup operation so far.

DW's Sabine Kinkartz was also in Altenburg, where she said traumatized residents were lobbying Dreyer and Merkel to stop local authorities from demolishing their damaged homes.

Dreyer thanked Merkel, saying her visit was a "strong signal" to the people of her state that the government had not abandoned them.

Earlier this week, Merkel's cabinet approved a €30 billion (roughly $35 billion) aid package to help town governments, individuals, businesses and other institutions recoup the costs of damage and rebuilding. It is expected to be approved next week by the Bundesrat, the upper house of Germany's parliament.