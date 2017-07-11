A German vegetable vendor discovered a chameleon inside a box of cauliflower, local police said on Thursday.

The shopkeeper was unpacking vegetables when he made the discovery in Bilsen, in the far north of Germany, 125 kilometers (80 miles) from the Danish border.

He told police that the cauliflower had been exported from France.

Police said the chameleon was probably about 9 months old and seemed healthy.

"When we looked into the cauliflower box, two peeping eyes, moving independent of each other, were staring at us from the vegetation," a police spokesman said in a statement.

"The four-legged creature, which was presumably born in Africa, did not show any signs of the immense strain of the journey and was received by us in good health," he said.

The officers took the chameleon to a wildlife sanctuary in Klein Offenseth-Sparrieshoop.

Chameleons are mostly found in sub-Saharan Africa and on Madagascar. However, there are species found in Southern Europe.

They are popular pets and have become invasive species in some parts of the world. They are known for changing the color of their skin to blend in with their surroundings.

French farmers grew 218,700 tons of cauliflower in 2021, according to industry publications, slightly down because of cold weather, some heat spikes and heavy rainfall. However, farmers enjoyed higher-than-average prices with the lower supply. Most of the world's cauliflower comes from China and India.