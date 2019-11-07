+++ Germany celebrates 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall — live updates +++

Nationwide celebrations have kicked off in Germany to mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is welcoming leaders of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary in Berlin.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)
10:06 Foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said the fall of the Berlin Wall brought back hope to Germans, but also to all of people suffering behind the Iron Curtain.
"It signified the collapse of the Evil Empire in the most direct and decisive way — it was the beginning of the end of communist tyranny in Europe," they said in a joint statement.
09:40 German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it might take more than 50 years to complete the unification process between the East and the West Germany.
"In some issues, where it was believed that everything will be the same in the East and the West, today we see that that it will likely take half a century or longer," she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
09:15 The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was an earth-shattering event for Germany and Europe. Read how our reporters Hardy Graupner and Uwe Hessler, who lived in East Berlin at the time, remember covering the day and facing a new world.
08:57 On his website, President Steinmeier invited Germans to share their personal stories of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
08:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed the leaders of Visegrad countries (Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary) in Berlin on Saturday, kicking off the day of celebrations across Germany.
Read more: How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin wall
dj/aw (dpa, AFP, KNA)
