 +++ Germany celebrates 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall — live updates +++ | News | DW | 09.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

+++ Germany celebrates 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall — live updates +++

Nationwide celebrations have kicked off in Germany to mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell. The event shows that "no wall... is so high and so wide that it could not be broken through," said Chancellor Angela Merkel.

  • A couple kiss in front of the My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love mural

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Peace and love

    A young couple share a kiss at one of the few surviving sections of the Berlin Wall as Germany prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of the Wall's destruction. The famous mural behind them also shows a kiss between USSR leader Leonid Brezhnev and the GDR's Erich Honecker.

  • Steinmeier places a rose in the wall (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Roses for remembrance

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and representatives of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic led the way in putting roses in the gaps of the Wall memorial to honor people who lost their lives trying to flee East Berlin.

  • Merkel lights a candle at Bernauer Strasse (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Hailing from the East

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the celebration at Bernauer Strasse to commemorate the Wall's victims. Although Merkel was born in the then West German city of Hamburg, her family moved to the East while she was still a baby. The future leader of Germany grew up under GDR rule. She was 35 when the Wall came down.

  • A Norwegian youth looks through a gap in a surviving section of the Berlin Wall (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Visitors from abroad

    Young people from Norway, Hungary, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and many other European countries attended the 30th anniversary celebration. Some of them shared their perspective on Europe's future with German leaders and foreign politicians in attendance.

  • Policeman monitors the area at the Berlin Wall site (picture-alliance/AA/A. Hosbas)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Wall security

    Before its destruction, Berlin Wall was infamous for its immense security designed to prevent East Germans from fleeing to the West. This time, snipers are at the site to provide security for the high-level event.

  • Young people placing roses in the Wall (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Symbol of hope

    While most of the Wall was blown up or demolished, German authorities left several sections standing as a reminder of the divide. These parts of the Berlin Wall now serve as tourist attractions, memorial sites, and open-air galleries.

  • Berlin Wall line (DW)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Divided no more?

    Today, the Wall is little more than a line on the pavement running through the German capital. But the Wall's legacy is not completely overcome. On average, East and West Germans still have different political attitudes and the East still underperforms economically. Chancellor Merkel said it might take 50 years until old divisions are erased.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


  • A couple kiss in front of the My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love mural

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Peace and love

    A young couple share a kiss at one of the few surviving sections of the Berlin Wall as Germany prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of the Wall's destruction. The famous mural behind them also shows a kiss between USSR leader Leonid Brezhnev and the GDR's Erich Honecker.

  • Steinmeier places a rose in the wall (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Roses for remembrance

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and representatives of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic led the way in putting roses in the gaps of the Wall memorial to honor people who lost their lives trying to flee East Berlin.

  • Merkel lights a candle at Bernauer Strasse (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Hailing from the East

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the celebration at Bernauer Strasse to commemorate the Wall's victims. Although Merkel was born in the then West German city of Hamburg, her family moved to the East while she was still a baby. The future leader of Germany grew up under GDR rule. She was 35 when the Wall came down.

  • A Norwegian youth looks through a gap in a surviving section of the Berlin Wall (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Visitors from abroad

    Young people from Norway, Hungary, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and many other European countries attended the 30th anniversary celebration. Some of them shared their perspective on Europe's future with German leaders and foreign politicians in attendance.

  • Policeman monitors the area at the Berlin Wall site (picture-alliance/AA/A. Hosbas)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Wall security

    Before its destruction, Berlin Wall was infamous for its immense security designed to prevent East Germans from fleeing to the West. This time, snipers are at the site to provide security for the high-level event.

  • Young people placing roses in the Wall (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Symbol of hope

    While most of the Wall was blown up or demolished, German authorities left several sections standing as a reminder of the divide. These parts of the Berlin Wall now serve as tourist attractions, memorial sites, and open-air galleries.

  • Berlin Wall line (DW)

    Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

    Divided no more?

    Today, the Wall is little more than a line on the pavement running through the German capital. But the Wall's legacy is not completely overcome. On average, East and West Germans still have different political attitudes and the East still underperforms economically. Chancellor Merkel said it might take 50 years until old divisions are erased.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


—    Germans mark the 30th anniversary of the Fall of Berlin Wall with rallies, memorials and exhibitions

—    Leaders of Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary lay roses at a Wall memorial

—    Youths from all over Europe share their perspective on the continent's future in Berlin 

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

13:24 Speaking to DW, Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu warned against political polarization.

"Walls do not always have to be physical," he said while visiting Berlin for the celebration. "They are not necessarily made out of concrete and iron bars. Sometimes, two people can stand side by side an insurmountable wall exists between them."

13:14 Locals are now lighting candles at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, after German leaders and foreign guests attended a ceremony at the site.

12:56 A convoy of Trabants, iconic East German cars, rumbled through Berlin on Saturday in honor of the wall's destruction 30 years ago. When the GDR officials opened the gates, East Berliners rushed through the gates on foot and in their Trabis and Wartburgs.

12:45 The events marking the fall of the Wall and reunification go beyond the once-divided city of Berlin. In Leipzig, authorities staged an exhibition dubbed "Point of No Return" to show how East German artists saw the great transformation unleashed by the events of 1989.

12:01 Thousands of people rushed to the West when the GDR authorities first opened the gates 30 years ago, and many more followed in the decades afterwards to find work in the richer German states. Today, the former East Germany is facing a shrinking population. DW's Carl Nasman reports from the town of Eisenhüttenstadt.

11:45 Italian President Sergio Mattarella described the fall of the Berlin Wall as the "dawn of freedom and the start of a new road of history for Germany, the entire continent and the entire world."

"A Europe without walls of division and without hatred is a great opportunity for the citizens to be masters of their own destiny," Mattarella said.

10:48 The fall of the Wall shows there no excuse not to fight for freedom, according to Chancellor Merkel.

"We want to ensure that no wall will separate people ever again," Merkel said in a speech. "It proves that no wall that segregates people and limits freedom so high and so wide that it could not be broken through." 

Read more: Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin near site of Cold War speech

10:45 Merkel said that just months before the fall of the Wall "nobody would believe it was even possible."

"I remember those who were killed at this wall because they were seeking liberty," she said from Berlin's historic Chapel of Reconciliation.

10:37 Young people from various European countries speak of the future of Europe at Berlin's Chapel of Reconciliation, with German leaders in attendence.

10:25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, is meeting and greeting the public while taking part at a Berlin memorial event.

10:17 German President Steinmeier praised Eastern European countries for their struggle against the Iron Curtain.

"Without the courage and the desire for freedom of the Poles, the Hungarians, the Czechs, and the Slovaks, the peaceful revolution and the German unification would not be possible," Steinmeier said in a brief address.

Watch video 06:01

Witnessing the Fall of the Wall: Katrin Hattenhauer

10:15 President Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bundestag Speaker Wolfgang Schäuble, and many other laid roses at the Berlin Wall memorial to commemorate victims of the GDR terror. At least 136 people were killed trying to cross over to the West.

10:06 The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said the fall of the Berlin Wall brought back hope to Germans, but also to all of people suffering behind the Iron Curtain.

"It signified the collapse of the Evil Empire in the most direct and decisive way — it was the beginning of the end of communist tyranny in Europe," they said in a joint statement.

Watch video 03:13

The Berlin Wall Memorial

09:40 German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it might take more than 50 years to complete the unification process between the East and the West Germany.

"In some issues, where it was believed that everything will be the same in the East and the West, today we see that that it will likely take half a century or longer," she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

09:15 The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was an earth-shattering event for Germany and Europe. Read how our reporters  Hardy Graupner and Uwe Hessler, who lived in East Berlin at the time, remember covering the day and facing a new world.

08:57 On his website, President Steinmeier invited Germans to share their personal stories of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

08:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed the leaders of Visegrad countries (Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary) in Berlin on Saturday, kicking off the day of celebrations across Germany.

Read more: How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin wall

  • Berlin Mauerbau 1961 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Barbed wire divides Berlin

    East German authorities began patrolling the inner-German border in 1952. Until then it had been relatively easy to pass between the two. They sealed off West Berlin in 1961. Here, soldiers keep people from crossing as the Berlin Wall is built.

  • 100 Jahre Willy Brandt Mauerbau Bernauer Straße 1961 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    The day the wall went up

    In 1961, communist East Germany was having trouble keeping its young, educated population from emigrating to the West. The Berlin Wall was erected almost to completion in a single night, without warning, on August 13.

  • Mauerspringer Berliner Mauer: Flucht aus Ost-Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Escape atempt

    This famous photo from September 1961 shows a woman trying to escape East Berlin through an apartment block where one side of the building faced the West. Some men try to pull her back inside while others wait underneath, hoping to aid in her escape.

  • Deutschland Berliner Mauer (Getty Images/AFP/G. Malie)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Fall of the Wall

    Amidst mounting internal and international pressure, a mistaken announcement by an East German official on November 9, 1989 led to the wall being opened. Germans on both sides of the border celebrated for days. New openings were made in the wall, like here at Potsdamer Platz two days later.

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten East Side Gallery (picture-alliance/S. Lubenow)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    East Side Gallery

    Today, some parts of the Berlin Wall still stand as a memorial to hard-won freedoms. The famous East Side Gallery allows different artists from around the world to add murals to the part of the wall that remains on Mühlenstrasse in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

  • Berlin Gedenken an die Opfer des Mauerbaus (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Berlin remembers

    Politicians for the state government of Berlin lay flowers along the site of the Berlin Wall on Bernauer Strasse, 56 years to the day after it was constructed. At least 140 people were shot dead by East German border guards at the wall from 1961 to 1989.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


dj/aw (dpa, AFP, KNA)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

The day the Berlin Wall came down

The Cold War, a global power struggle between dictatorship and democracy, ended in Berlin on November 9, 1989. The course of history, however, was set in motion by decisive events outside the country long before that. (09.11.2019)  

How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin Wall

The Romanian newspapers were silent; the Croatian ones cheered along with everyone. And the Berlin state paper didn't even mention the fall of the Berlin Wall in the first days following November 9, 1989. An analysis. (08.11.2019)  

West Berliners said I had a 'look of uncertainty'

Hardy Graupner was working as a journalist in East Germany the night the Wall fell. Now a reporter for Deutsche Welle, he remembers the mixture of optimism and trepidation he felt as the world opened up to him. (20.10.2019)  

'I was waking up to a different world'

DW reporter Uwe Hessler slept through the opening of the border between East and West Germany and woke up on November 10, 1989, to a Germany full of new opportunities and unknown consequences. (06.10.2019)  

Merkel: East German upbringing influenced my leadership style

Angela Merkel has said that her leadership style is partly shaped by her youth in the communist former German Democratic Republic. The German chancellor also described her upbringing in the east as "almost comfortable." (09.11.2019)  

Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin near site of Cold War speech

The larger-than-life statue sits atop the US Embassy, near where Reagan gave his "tear down this wall" speech. Merkel thanked the US for its help, but she reserved her praise for a different former US president. (08.11.2019)  

Survey: What does freedom mean to you personally?

Freedom is one of the most important values and the Berlin Wall is still a symbol of oppression. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (08.11.2019)  

Exhibition 'Point of No Return' shows how art anticipated change in East Germany

"Point of No Return" in Leipzig is the first exhibition to look into the way East German artists expressed their vision of the state and their hopes for change ahead of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (24.07.2019)  

Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall

The fall of the Berlin Wall started a new era for Germany and the world 30 years ago. Germans have staged rallies, exhibitions, and celebrations across the country to honor the event's anniversary. (09.11.2019)  

The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

The Berlin Wall went up in almost a single night in 1961. It would take nearly three decades to come down, and impacted the lives of many millions of Germans every single day. (13.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Süddeutsche Zeitung (Paywall)

"Das Leben in der DDR war manchmal auf eine bestimmte Art fast bequem"

Audios and videos on the topic

The Berlin Wall Memorial  

Witnessing the Fall of the Wall: Katrin Hattenhauer  

Related content

Berliner Mauer Bruderkuss

Germans rejoice as world marks 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall 09.11.2019

The fall of the Berlin Wall started a new era for Germany and the world 30 years ago. Germans have staged rallies, exhibitions, and celebrations across the country to honor the event's anniversary.

Berlin Gedenkfeier zum Mauerbau

Germans divided on unity legacy 30 years after fall of Berlin Wall 07.11.2019

Fewer eastern Germans feel reunification has been beneficial than was the case ten years ago, a new survey has found. A majority of Germans agreed, however, that travel opportunities and freedom of speech are better now.

DW Sendung Check-in Shortcut

What remains of the Berlin Wall? 08.11.2019

From Mauerpark through the Brandenburg Gate to the Berlin Wall Memorial and over to the East Side Gallery; Check-in host Lukas Stege takes a bike tour along the Berlin Wall Trail. 

Advertisement