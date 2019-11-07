 +++ Germany celebrates 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall — live updates +++ | News | DW | 09.11.2019

News

+++ Germany celebrates 30 years since fall of Berlin Wall — live updates +++

Nationwide celebrations have kicked off in Germany to mark 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is welcoming leaders of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary in Berlin.

Berlin | East Side Gallery (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Woodhouse)

  • Germans mark the 30th anniversary of the Fall of Berlin Wall with rallies, memorials, exhibitions
  • Leaders of Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary visit German capital
  • Angela Merkel to attend celebration scheduled at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

09:40 German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it might take more than 50 years to complete the unification process between the East and the West Germany.

"In some issues, where it was believed that everything will be the same in the East and the West, today we see that that it will likely take half a century or longer," she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

09:15 The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was an earth-shattering event for Germany and Europe. Read how our reporters  Hardy Graupner and Uwe Hessler, who lived in East Berlin at the time, remember covering the day and facing a new world.

08:57 On his website, President Steinmeier invited Germans to share their personal stories of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

08:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed the leaders of Visegrad countries (Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary) in Berlin on Saturday, kicking off the day of celebrations across Germany.

Read more: How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin wall

  • Berlin Mauerbau 1961 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Barbed wire divides Berlin

    East German authorities began patrolling the inner-German border in 1952. Until then it had been relatively easy to pass between the two. They sealed off West Berlin in 1961. Here, soldiers keep people from crossing as the Berlin Wall is built.

  • 100 Jahre Willy Brandt Mauerbau Bernauer Straße 1961 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    The day the wall went up

    In 1961, communist East Germany was having trouble keeping its young, educated population from emigrating to the West. The Berlin Wall was erected almost to completion in a single night, without warning, on August 13.

  • Mauerspringer Berliner Mauer: Flucht aus Ost-Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Escape atempt

    This famous photo from September 1961 shows a woman trying to escape East Berlin through an apartment block where one side of the building faced the West. Some men try to pull her back inside while others wait underneath, hoping to aid in her escape.

  • Deutschland Berliner Mauer (Getty Images/AFP/G. Malie)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Fall of the Wall

    Amidst mounting internal and international pressure, a mistaken announcement by an East German official on November 9, 1989 led to the wall being opened. Germans on both sides of the border celebrated for days. New openings were made in the wall, like here at Potsdamer Platz two days later.

  • Berlin Sehenswürdigkeiten East Side Gallery (picture-alliance/S. Lubenow)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    East Side Gallery

    Today, some parts of the Berlin Wall still stand as a memorial to hard-won freedoms. The famous East Side Gallery allows different artists from around the world to add murals to the part of the wall that remains on Mühlenstrasse in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg.

  • Berlin Gedenken an die Opfer des Mauerbaus (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Berlin Wall: A city torn in two

    Berlin remembers

    Politicians for the state government of Berlin lay flowers along the site of the Berlin Wall on Bernauer Strasse, 56 years to the day after it was constructed. At least 140 people were shot dead by East German border guards at the wall from 1961 to 1989.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


dj/aw (dpa, AFP, KNA)

