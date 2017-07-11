Germany: CDU's Armin Laschet reportedly has majority support for chancellor candidacy

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) support the party's current leader, Armin Laschet, to stand as candidate for chancellor in national elections set for September, according to several German media reports on Monday following a CDU meeting in Berlin.

Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier told Germany's dpa news agency that Laschet has the support of the majority of leading CDU members.

Other unnamed party sources said Laschet would be chosen based on his "ability to bring opinions together, to develop a stance and to represent it consistently."

The CDU's top leadership met on Monday to discuss who will replace Chancellor Angela Merkel after more than 15 years at the helm of Germany's government.

In January, the CDU chose Laschet as its new party leader. Generally, the party leader stands as the chancellor candidate for the party.

However, 60-year-old Laschet, the premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, has seen his popularity fall.

Markus Söder, head of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party CSU (Christian Social Union), has been also considered for the role. Söder's popularity among voters has risen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bavarian state premier Makus Söder is popular among voters

Söder had become a much more popular choice among conservative and nonconservative voters alike.

On Sunday, Söder told a CDU meeting: "If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready. If the CDU does not want it, then we will carry on working together without a grudge."

What is Germany's CDU?

The CDU and the CSU are part of a grand coalition with the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD).

Merkel — who has been Germany's chancellor since 2005 — said she would not stand again.

The center-right CDU is facing a decline in popularity as criticism grows over Germany's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls had shown general support for the conservatives during the beginning of the health crisis last year, but the bloc took a hit after several members, including lawmakers in the Bundestag, were forced to step down following allegations of corruption.

Watch video 02:02 Germany’s conservatives: two candidates ready to fill Merkel’s shoes

wmr/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)