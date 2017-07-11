Germany: CDU's Armin Laschet reportedly has majority support for chancellor candidacy

The leadership of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) stood behind their party's current leader, Armin Laschet, to stand as candidate for chancellor in national elections set for September, it emerged on Monday following a leadership meeting in Berlin.

Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier, who attended the meeting of major CDU figures, told Germany's dpa news agency that Laschet has the support of majority of leading CDU figures.

The news gives Laschet an important boost, but the final decision on the candidacy has not yet been made, as Laschet's rival, Markus Söder, Bavarian state premier and leader of the CDU's sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), on Sunday declared his interest in the candidacy:

Tha set the scene for a week of uncertainty for the CDU/CSU alliance, since Söder currently enjoys more popularity than Laschet among the German population at large - and among CDU voters.

Laschet vs. Söder

In January, the CDU chose Laschet as its new party leader. Generally, the party leader stands as the chancellor candidate for the party.

However, 60-year-old Laschet, the premier of Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, has seen his popularity fall.

But on Sunday, Söder told a CDU meeting: "If the CDU were willing to support me, I would be ready. If the CDU does not want it, then we will carry on working together without a grudge."

What is Germany's CDU?

The CDU and the CSU are part of a grand coalition with the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD).

Merkel — who has been Germany's chancellor since 2005 — said she would not stand again.

The center-right CDU is facing a decline in popularity as criticism grows over Germany's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls had shown general support for the conservatives during the beginning of the health crisis last year, but the bloc took a hit after several members, including lawmakers in the Bundestag, were forced to step down following allegations of corruption.

