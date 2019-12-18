 Germany: CDU rejects calls to allow thousands of refugee children from Greek camps | News | DW | 22.12.2019

Germany: CDU rejects calls to allow thousands of refugee children from Greek camps

Two German parties are at loggerheads over how to deal with overcrowded migrant camps in Greece. The Greens are urging the government to come to the aid of 4,000 children, while the CDU said it is "not a solution."

Children help clear up rubbish at a migrant camp after a heavy bout of rain on the island of Chios in December (Getty Images/AFP/L. Gouliamaki)

Migrant children help clear up rubbish at a refugee camp after a heavy bout of rain on the island of Chios in December

Germany's interior ministry on Sunday rejected calls to grant asylum to refugee children currently living at overcrowded camps on the Greek islands.

Christian Democrat (CDU) Günter Krings, who also serves as parliamentary undersecretary in the interior ministry, responded to the Greens' demand to aid thousands of children who are currently residing in the camps off the Turkish coast.

Read more: Greece plans stricter refugee course

Krings told regional newspaper Rheinische Post that "unilateral admission campaigns for certain groups are not a solution."

Green party leader Robert Habeck had asked the Berlin government to bring thousands of migrants from the Greek camps to Germany.

"Get the kids out first," Habeck told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Roughly 4,000 children, including "many girls, many fragile little people," are in need of urgent help and it is a "requirement of humanity," he insisted.

Watch video 03:35

Greek migrant camp buckles under huge number of arrivals

Other ideas on how to tackle the problem

Krings, though, had a very different take on proceedings as he emphasized that helping from a distance was a more appropriate measure. The CDU lawmaker added that the acceptance of children by Germany would "bypass all European legal rules."

"And for the vast majority of people, they would not change the unacceptable conditions on site," he added.

Read more: What Germany's post-war refugees taught us about integration

The MEP Stephan Mayer (CSU) expressed similar sentiments. "If Germany went it alone at the moment, the other EU countries would avoid their responsibility," Mayer told the newspapers of the Editor Network Germany (RND).

For the admission of unaccompanied minors, the interior ministry is looking for a unified "solution at European level" and are making efforts in close collaboration with the European Commission to help solve the issue.

Just last week Greece said it expects a further influx of asylum seekers in 2020, predicting up to 100,000 may arrive on its islands from Turkey in the coming year.

  • Young men at the sea on Lesbos

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Stuck on the Aegean

    European funding for NGOs responding to the migrant crisis on the Greek islands came to an end in August. Since then the Greek state alone has been responsible for dealing with the asylum-seekers. But there was no clear transition plan, and gaps in humanitarian services have become apparent throughout Lesbos.

  • Moria refugee camp seen through a makeshift shelter

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Neither here nor there

    Moria, the main reception facility in Lesbos, and other such camps are unable to cope with the continuing arrivals of small numbers of asylum-seekers. Tensions are high; frustration quickly turns into aggression, fights between individuals morph into fights between different ethnic groups.

  • Discarded plastic bottles on the ground outside Moria camp, Lesbos

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Fresh and clean

    Discarded shampoo and water bottles lie next to an improvised shower outside Moria. Due to a shortage of hygienic facilities in the camp, many people there look for other options. They see the failure to provide adequate facilities as a deliberate strategy to worsen living conditions.

  • An Ethiopian asylum-seekers peers out of a tent in Lesbos

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Waiting for a decision

    Aman from Eritrea apologizes for not being able to offer tea or water in his tent. He has been waiting for a decision on his asylum request since he arrived in Lesbos three months ago. "There are too many problems inside Moria." Overcrowded shelters and tensions between different groups often results into fights.

  • A man sits behind signs placed on the ground

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    'We are human'

    An Afghan asylum-seeker prepares signs for a protest against the poor conditions in Moria. Most of the Afghans protesting have been on Lesbos for over a year and are still waiting for a response to their asylum bids. Lack of information, tough living conditions and the fear of being deported back to Afghanistan leave many of them in a constant state of anxiety.

  • Two Lesbos residents discuss a protest held by Afghan asylum-seekers

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    The limits of generosity

    Residents of Lesbos discuss the Afghans' protest. The refugee crisis has led to a massive decline in tourism on Lesbos, down by almost 75 percent this year compared to 2015. Greece's ongoing economic crisis has also had a great impact on the island. Although many locals are sympathetic to the asylum-seekers's needs, they don't think Greece is capable of hosting them right now.

  • A doctor checks a man's pulse during a health clinic

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Two weeks against helplessness

    Volunteers have been filling gaps, such as providing health care, which is in great demand. German doctor Juta Meiwald came to Lesbos for two weeks to help. She says many of the health problems are a result of the living conditions at Moria. Those in the camps have complained that, regardless of their afflictions, doctors there generally just give them painkillers.

  • A woman works away at a sewing machine

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    Reclaiming life

    At the Mosaik Support Center asylum-seekers transform life vests collected on the beach into bags and wallets. Activities like this are a welcome interruption to the monotony of life in the camps, in addition to giving those stuck here, like this Iranian woman, a small income.

  • Asylum-seekers stand in front of a statue and a Greek flag on Lesbos

    What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

    New arrivals every day

    Since early 2015, new arrivals have been obliged to stay on the island until their asylum claims are processed. But a backlog of applications and a lengthy appeals process have meant only a fraction of cases have been assessed. Over 14,000 migrants arrived in Greece this year, according to the UN refugee agency. Last year Greece granted asylum to around 12,500 people, while 173,000 came.

    Author: Vincent Haiges (Lesbos)


jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

Greece expects 100,000 more migrants in 2020

Asylum-seekers are continuing to arrive on the shores of Greek islands such as Lesbos and Samos, with the crisis only getting worse. The Greek government predicts 100,000 more people to arrive from Turkey in 2020. (18.12.2019)  

UN refugee compact receives a mixed scorecard a year on

On December 17, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Global Compact on Refugees. Has the protection of refugees around the world improved since then? (17.12.2019)  

Rohingya refugees: Community radio program warns against renewed flight

Two years ago hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. Many are now trying to escape the refugee camp's hardships, with some heading to Malaysia in small boats, risking their lives in the process. (02.09.2019)  

UN calls for new approach to 'refugee crises'

The UN has described rising numbers of people fleeing their homes, saying more must be done to "shoulder this responsibility." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will welcome more refugees in the future. (17.12.2019)  

Questions surround Greece's stricter course on refugees

Athens has announced tougher action against migrants and refugees. New deportation camps are to be set up, while asylum applications are to be processed more quickly. But some doubt the efficacy of the planned measures. (25.11.2019)  

What Germany's post-war refugees taught us about integration

After World War II, 12 million refugees and expellees came to Germany - a country that was in tatters and hardly had any food. They can teach us a lot about how to integrate, and what newcomers need. (16.07.2015)  

Swedish town to integrate refugees by housing them with pensioners

The first residents have moved into a new housing scheme that mixes seniors, young people and foreigners who came to Sweden as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. They are required to socialize with each other. (14.12.2019)  

What migrants face on Lesbos – and why it's getting worse

Asylum-seekers stranded on the Greek island of Lesbos can expect things to deteriorate even more: Numerous NGOs that provide health, legal and other services are preparing to pull out or have already left. (04.09.2017)  

