Germany: CDU rejects calls to allow thousands of refugee children from Greek camps

Two German parties are at loggerheads over how to deal with overcrowded migrant camps in Greece. The Greens are urging the government to come to the aid of 4,000 children, while the CDU said it is "not a solution."
Migrant children help clear up rubbish at a refugee camp after a heavy bout of rain on the island of Chios in December
Germany's interior ministry on Sunday rejected calls to grant asylum to refugee children currently living at overcrowded camps on the Greek islands.
Christian Democrat (CDU) Günter Krings, who also serves as parliamentary undersecretary in the interior ministry, responded to the Greens' demand to aid thousands of children who are currently residing in the camps off the Turkish coast.
Read more: Greece plans stricter refugee course
Krings told regional newspaper Rheinische Post that "unilateral admission campaigns for certain groups are not a solution."
Green party leader Robert Habeck had asked the Berlin government to bring thousands of migrants from the Greek camps to Germany.
"Get the kids out first," Habeck told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Roughly 4,000 children, including "many girls, many fragile little people," are in need of urgent help and it is a "requirement of humanity," he insisted.
Other ideas on how to tackle the problem
Krings, though, had a very different take on proceedings as he emphasized that helping from a distance was a more appropriate measure. The CDU lawmaker added that the acceptance of children by Germany would "bypass all European legal rules."
"And for the vast majority of people, they would not change the unacceptable conditions on site," he added.
Read more: What Germany's post-war refugees taught us about integration
The MEP Stephan Mayer (CSU) expressed similar sentiments. "If Germany went it alone at the moment, the other EU countries would avoid their responsibility," Mayer told the newspapers of the Editor Network Germany (RND).
For the admission of unaccompanied minors, the interior ministry is looking for a unified "solution at European level" and are making efforts in close collaboration with the European Commission to help solve the issue.
Just last week Greece said it expects a further influx of asylum seekers in 2020, predicting up to 100,000 may arrive on its islands from Turkey in the coming year.
jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Asylum-seekers are continuing to arrive on the shores of Greek islands such as Lesbos and Samos, with the crisis only getting worse. The Greek government predicts 100,000 more people to arrive from Turkey in 2020. (18.12.2019)
On December 17, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Global Compact on Refugees. Has the protection of refugees around the world improved since then? (17.12.2019)
Two years ago hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. Many are now trying to escape the refugee camp's hardships, with some heading to Malaysia in small boats, risking their lives in the process. (02.09.2019)
The UN has described rising numbers of people fleeing their homes, saying more must be done to "shoulder this responsibility." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany will welcome more refugees in the future. (17.12.2019)
Athens has announced tougher action against migrants and refugees. New deportation camps are to be set up, while asylum applications are to be processed more quickly. But some doubt the efficacy of the planned measures. (25.11.2019)
After World War II, 12 million refugees and expellees came to Germany - a country that was in tatters and hardly had any food. They can teach us a lot about how to integrate, and what newcomers need. (16.07.2015)