Germany: CDU leader offers to quit if party does not back her

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has offered to quit her post if she does not have the backing of her party. This year's party congress comes amid tanking support as the party fights for its future after Merkel.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Germany's ruling Christian Democrats (CDU), outlined her vision for the future of her embattled party in a rousing speech as she fought to defend her post from critics on Friday.
Some 1,000 CDU members have gathered in the eastern city of Leipzig for their annual party conference, which comes amid falling support in opinion polls and several poor state election results.
Main takeaways:
Read more: What to watch for when Angela Merkel's conservatives meet
What's at stake?
The CDU is at a crossroads as prepares for a future without Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will not run for reelection when her term ends in 2021.
Current party head Kramp-Karrenbauer has been seen as Merkel's possible successor but has been floundering in the polls and losing support as well within the party. She's facing a challenge from rival Friedrich Merz, but still has a year left in her term.
The party is also suffering from a unity issue, with the party's conservative and more centrist camps fighting for control over the future direction of the party.
Party members will also debate a range of issues, including the role Chinese firm Huawei could play in building Germany's future 5G network, a headscarf ban for young girls, whether German flags should fly outside of schools, as well as a possible re-think of the German government's plans for a basic pension.
Who is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer? Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was elected to the head of the CDU last year after Merkel stepped down from her post as party leader. She also serves as defense minister and has been pushing to boost Germany's military and advocating for Berlin to play a stronger role on the international stage. She previously served as the premier of the western state of Saarland.
Who is Friedrich Merz? Known for being fiscally and socially conservative, Merz has been critical of the party's centrist position under Merkel's leadership. Many of his supporters believe the drift caused voters to flock to the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). He lost a bid to lead the party last year, but has remained a prominent voice in the party for his critique of the government's work in Berlin. Prior to re-emerging on the political scene last year, Merz served as a board member on BlackRock, the world's biggest investment management corporation.
What role is Merkel playing? Although she's the most prominent member of the party, the chancellor will be taking a backseat during this year's party congress. Merkel gave an opening speech on Friday, where she defended the work her government has done and called for support for multilateralism. but is making it clear that she will not be the one steering where the party goes next.
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
From questions of party leadership to the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, much is at stake at the CDU conference. DW looks at the issues that could signal the party's future direction. (21.11.2019)
After Greenpeace activists absconded with the "C", they unfurled a banner next to the remaining letters that translated to: "You should protect the climate." The move came just ahead of the CDU's annual party conference. (21.11.2019)
The Bundeswehr should be deployed proactively abroad, the defense minister said. She has pledged to bump defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2031, which could make Germany the third largest defense spender in the world. (07.11.2019)
While the transfer of power within the ruling CDU conservatives appears to have been well orchestrated, a new poll suggests few think Merkel's heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, is up to the job of chancellor. (29.05.2019)
Recently elected CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had congratulated Merz on joining an advisory committee on Thursday. A CDU spokeswoman says the rebuff does not represent an internal fissure. (11.01.2019)
The sheer scale of BlackRock's finances makes its influence on the world unlike that of any other company. Now one of its board members in Germany, Friedrich Merz, wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. (29.11.2018)
The moderate pragmatist with the double-barreled name beat out Merkel critic Friedrich Merz in a second-round runoff to take over from the chancellor as party leader. For Merkel herself, it was a late-career victory. (07.12.2018)
Rural Germany's wireless communications deficits have been underscored by a lost television interview signal. Meeting at Meseberg outside Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet was discussing digital strategy fixes. (18.11.2019)