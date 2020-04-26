 Germany: Catholic chiefs reject cardinals′ coronavirus ′conspiracy theories′ | News | DW | 10.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Catholic chiefs reject cardinals' coronavirus 'conspiracy theories'

Germany's top Catholic body has repudiated a warning by several high-ranking church figures that the coronavirus crisis is a pretext for creating a world government. Such conspiracy theories are rife on social media.

Aachener Dom (DW/Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman)

Catholic bishops in Germany have dissociated themselves from a letter in which several prominent Catholic clergy question the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken by governments across the world to stem it.

"The German Bishops' Conference's assessment of the coronavirus pandemic is fundamentally different than the appeal published yesterday," Bishop Georg Bätzing, who heads the influential body, told the Catholic KNA news agency.

Other German Catholic clergy chose harder words in their criticism of the appeal. The vicar general of the city of Essen, Klaus Pfeffer, said on Facebook that he was "simply speechless at what was being published there in the name of the Church and Christianity: crude conspiracy theories without facts or evidence, combined with aggressive right-wing populist rhetoric that sounds alarming."

Read more: 'Pandemic populism': Germany sees rise in conspiracy theories

Watch video 02:31

COVID-19 crisis: Fake news spills over into real world

'Odious technological tyranny'

The letter, signed by such Catholic notables as the German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller,  Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano from Italy and Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, the former bishop of Hong Kong, claims that the pandemic is being exploited to restrict basic rights "disproportionately and unjustifiably." It also maintains that the contagiousness of the novel coronavirus has been overstated by authorities, referring to unnamed "authoritative voices in the world of science and medicine" to back its claim.

It strongly criticizes governments around the world for the lockdowns imposed in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, saying that "the imposition of these illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control." 

In one strongly worded sentence, it claims that "centuries of Christian civilization" could be "erased under the pretext of a virus" and an "odious technological tyranny" established in its place. 

Read more: US chief diplomat Pompeo backs coronavirus Wuhan lab claims

Watch video 02:31

The arguments presented in the document strongly resemble those currently making the rounds on social media, particularly in far-right and far-left milieus. They also underpin the recent "Hygiene Demonstrations" taking place across Germany.

The German Bishops' Conference had earlier stated that the restrictions in Germany, which also led to the temporary cancelation of church services, were "sensible and responsible," while urging a "responsible and proportionate" relaxation of the measures when appropriate.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Does US-China coronavirus blame game threaten scientific investigation?

China's need for official secrecy and the Trump administration's need for a coronavirus scapegoat, are combining to lend credibility to conspiracy theories. Could science become a victim of the politics of the pandemic? (08.05.2020)  

Coronavirus and the plague: The disease of viral conspiracy theories

As countless coronavirus rumors circulate online, DW takes a look at some of history's biggest conspiracy theories during pandemics. (10.03.2020)  

Facebook steps up fight against coronavirus misinformation

Facebook has been flooded with campaigns touting fake cures and conspiracies about the origins of the virus. The new features include warning ordinary users who have liked or shared inaccurate or harmful material. (16.04.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Analyzing the spread of disinformation  

Related content

BG Deutschland Corona Lockerung

'Pandemic populism': Germany sees rise in conspiracy theories 26.04.2020

With the COVID-19 crisis sparking uncertainty, conspiracy theories are booming in Germany. Right-wing activists in particular are trying to stir up hatred against politicians and the democratic system, a new study warns.

USA Washington | Außenminister Mike Pompeo während Pressekonferenz

US chief diplomat Pompeo backs coronavirus Wuhan lab claims 03.05.2020

What started as an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory has received a second major boost from the Trump administration. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China has a history of running substandard laboratories.

Deutschland Berlin | Angriff auf ZDF Team heute Show

Coronavirus anger foments violence against journalists 10.05.2020

Protesters from across Germany's political spectrum are demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions. But their ire is also directed at established media outlets, making life increasingly dangerous for journalists.

Advertisement