Germany: Car driven into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market

At least two people have been killed, according to the head of the state government. Police have taken a Saudi national into custody.

A car was driven into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg on Friday night.

Two people have been killed, according to Saxony-Anhalt's state premier, Reiner Haseloff, who said at least 60 more had been injured, many seriously.

Magdeburg Christmas market crash treated as attack

Haseloff said police have taken the driver, a Saudi national, into custody and believe he acted alone. Magdeburg police also announced an arrest online.

Haseloff said the man was a doctor with permanent residency status and that he has lived in Germany since 2006. He had used a rental car in the attack.

Authorities have closed the Christmas market and emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Magdeburg University Hospital told dpa that the first 10-20 victims have already arrived at the facility, adding, "We are currently gearing up [for more]. Intensive care beds are ready."

Friday's incident did, nevertheless, trigger memories of a 2016 attack on a Berlin Christmas market. That crime, perpetrated by an Islamist in a stolen truck, killed 13 and injured more than 70.

A car was driven into a crowd of people who were at the Christmas market on Friday night Image: Dörthe Hein/picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild

State and federal politicians react to latest Christmas market attack

Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate for the conservative CDU, said he was saddened by the news from Magdeburg.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would like to thank all the emergency services taking care of the injured on site," he said.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck also expressed shock over the "terrible news from Magdeburg, where people wanted to spend the Advent season in peace and community. My thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted to the incident on X, saying "news from Magdeburg suggests the worst." He also and expressed his thanks to first responders.

"Anticipation of a peaceful Christmas celebration was abruptly interrupted by the news from Magdeburg," said German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Magdeburg, a city west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and is home to around 240,000 people.

