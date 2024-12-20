Germany: Car driven into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Police said they had closed off the area.

A car has been driven into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Police have taken the driver into custody, according to local government sources cited by Germany's dpa news agency.

Authorities have closed the Christmas market and emergency services are at the scene.

Magdeburg, a city west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and is home to around 240,000 people.

nm/kb (dpa, AP, Reuters)