Germany: Car crashes into gates of Angela Merkel's chancellery

A car crashed into the gates of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Unverified images shared on social media showed a car with a message scrawled on the side of it reading: "You damned children and old people murderers."

A tweet from the public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk showed the vehicle stopped by the gate of the building and a large number of emergency vehicles in the normally restricted area.

Other pictures from the scene showed "Stop Globalization Politics" painted in white on the other side of the vehicle.

The Berlin police tweeted that "our colleagues are currently on the scene at the office of the Chancellor along with federal police. A car is stood at the gate of the building — we're in the process of clarifying whether the driver steered into it. He has been taken into police custody. More info to follow."

The Volkswagen Sedan had license plates from the North Rhine-Westphalia area of Lippe. Both the car and the metal gate showed minor signs of damage.

The event took place during a key video conference between Chancellor Merkel and German state premiers regarding extending lockdown measures across the country.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A similar incident happened in 2014 when a car with a message written on it also drove into the chancellor's office.

