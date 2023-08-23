Germany: Car crash kills 4 in Hanover

The high-speed car crash in the northern German city involved two cars. Those that perished were all aged between 17 and 20.

A high-speed car crash in the German city of Hanover killed three of the occupants instantly, while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later on Tuesday evening.

Three people, aged between 17 and 20, died on the spot on Monday, when the accident occurred.

Another young passenger was in a critical condition at the hospital, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and have called on witnesses to report to them Image: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/picture alliance

Police seek further information

The details of the crash are not clear, but police said one of the cars was driving the wrong way that led to a head-on collision with another car.

Local media reported that there was a sixth person involved the crash, in one of the two cars, who was also quite badly injured.

The reports said that fire department personnel freed two people trapped in the cars when they arrived at the scene. The others had died before emergency services arrived.

Police have called on the public to provide information about the accident.

