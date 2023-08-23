  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
CatastropheGermany

Germany: Car crash kills 4 in Hanover

10 hours ago

The high-speed car crash in the northern German city involved two cars. Those that perished were all aged between 17 and 20.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VSta
The damaged cars involved in the crash in Hannover, with fire and emergeny services at the accident scene
The high-speed collision took place Monday evening in the German city of HannoverImage: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/picture alliance

A high-speed car crash in the German city of Hanover killed three of the occupants instantly, while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later on Tuesday evening.

Three people, aged between 17 and 20, died on the spot on Monday, when the accident occurred.

Another young passenger was in a critical condition at the hospital, police said.

The scene of the crash in Hanover, with police investigating the scene of the accident in the background, and the damaged car in the foreground
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and have called on witnesses to report to themImage: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/picture alliance

Police seek further information

The details of the crash are not clear, but police said one of the cars was driving the wrong way that led to a head-on collision with another car.

Local media reported that there was a sixth person involved the crash, in one of the two cars, who was also quite badly injured.

The reports said that fire department personnel freed two people trapped in the cars when they arrived at the scene. The others had died before emergency services arrived.

Police have called on the public to provide information about the accident.

rm/jsi (dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zimbabwean voters lining up at polling station

Zimbabwe election: Polls open as Mnangagwa seeks second term

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Society6 hours ago02:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra offers prayers at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Business19 hours ago02:56 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A mask-clad member of the Saudi security forces monitors on screens, the streets and the religious sites of the holy city of Meccca.

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment15 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage