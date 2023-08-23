  1. Skip to content
Germany: Car crash kills 4 in Hannover

46 minutes ago

The high-speed car crash involved two cars. Those that perished were all aged between 17 and 20.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VSta
The damaged cars involved in the crash in Hannover, with fire and emergeny services at the accident scene
The high-speed collision took place Monday evening in the German city of HannoverImage: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/picture alliance

A high-speed car crash in the German city of Hannover killed three of the occupants instantly, while another succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later on Tuesday evening.

Three people, aged between 17 and 20, died on the spot on Monday, when the accident occurred.

Another young passenger was in a critical condition at the hospital, police said.

The scene of the crash, with police investigating the scene of the accident in the background, and the damaged car in the foreground
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash and have called on witnesses to report to themImage: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/picture alliance

Police seek further information

The details of the crash are not clear, but police said one of the cars was driving the wrong way that led to a head-on collision with another car.

Local media reported that there was a sixth person involved the crash, in one of the two cars, who was also quite badly injured.

The reports said that fire department personnel freed two people trapped in the cars when they arrived at the scene. The others had died before emergency services arrived.

Police have called on the public to provide information about the accident.

rm/jsi (dpa)

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Climate7 hours ago
