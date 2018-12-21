 Germany captain Manuel Neuer speaks of ′new spirit′ in national team | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Germany captain Manuel Neuer speaks of 'new spirit' in national team

Germany's captain has expressed confidence about the future of the national team after a disappointing 2018. Manuel Neuer spoke of a "new spirit" as Germany look forward to qualifying for Euro 2020.

WM 2018 - Pressekonferenz Deutschland - Manuel Neuer (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

Writing in an article posted on the German Football Association's (DFB) website on Wednesday, captain Manuel Neuer conceded that through their lack of success at the World Cup in Russia and the Nations League, the national team had "lost a lot of credit" with the fans. He said the reaction of the fans at the home games against Russia and the Netherlands in November had not been lost on the players.

However, at the same time, he said the team was committed to turning things around and he was confident that Germany could do this in 2019, after head coach Joachim Löw began to change things in the last couple of international breaks of this year.

'New spirit'

"We have a new spirit in the team, but also more speed and creativity," he wrote. These are good ingredients for a successful future."

However, the 32-year-old Neuer also stressed that it was important to keep some veterans in the national team setup.

"I think it has been right for Joachim Löw to maintain a core of experienced players in addition to the many youngsters," he argued. "This mixture has created a new dynamism in the squad that all are profiting from."

Euro 2020 qualifying

Germany are to begin their 2019 schedule a friendly against Serbia on March 20 in Wolfsburg. Four days later, they open their qualifying campaign for Euro 2020 with an away game against the Netherlands. Their other opponents in Group C are Northern Ireland, Belarus and Estonia.

pfd/ (dpa, SID)

DW recommends

Why are Germany fans staying away?

After a disastrous World Cup campaign, the relationship between the German national team and its fans is at a low ebb. On Thursday, Joachim Löw's team could be set to play in a half-empty stadium in Leipzig. (14.11.2018)  

Germany drawn with rivals Netherlands in Euro 2020 draw

After struggling against the Netherlands in the Nations League, Germany will get a swift chance for revenge after the rivals were drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying. Coach Joachim Löw is confident of progression. (02.12.2018)  

Opinion: Relegation reality check good for Germany

Nations League relegation is the knock on effect of Germany's four-year fall from grace. If it speeds up Joachim Löw's rebuilding process though, it could be a blessing in disguise, writes DW’s James Thorogood. (17.11.2018)  

Opinion: Germany’s World Cup midsummer nightmare

Its World Cup exit is part of an increasingly familiar picture. The ex-football and export champion now seems passive and indecisive, while others dominate the game. It is partly a leadership issue, says Joscha Weber. (28.06.2018)  

Coach Joachim Löw admits mistakes in Germany's failed World Cup

Germany coach Joachim Löw has conceded that mistakes that he made were partially responsible for the national team's failure at the World Cup. He said it had been "almost arrogant" of him to refuse to change tactics. (29.08.2018)  

Related content

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland - Russland (1:0)

Leroy Sane's first goal leads Germany to comfortable Russia win 15.11.2018

Leroy Sane and Niklas Süle both scored their first goal for Germany as Joachim Löw's side eased past Russia. Löw made a number of changes and several young players impressed as the hosts blew Russia away early on.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland - Niederlande Leroy Sane

Germany drawn with rivals Netherlands in Euro 2020 draw 02.12.2018

After struggling against the Netherlands in the Nations League, Germany will get a swift chance for revenge after the rivals were drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying. Coach Joachim Löw is confident of progression.

UEFA Nations League - Niederlande gegen Deutschland | Nationaltrainer Löw

Opinion: Joachim Löw must go 13.10.2018

Germany suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday night. The defeat could — and should — spell the end for coach Joachim Löw, writes DW's Michael Da Silva.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 