Germany captain Alexandra Popp retires from national team

Alexandra Popp, captain of the women's national team, has retired from international football ending her 14-year career with the side. The Olympic gold medalist is still going strong with Wolfsburg.

German captain Alexandra Popp announced her retirement from international football on Monday.

The striker brought an end to her 14-year national career, during which she scored 67 goals in 144 appearances and won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 and finished as runners-up at the 2022 Women's Euros.

"I always stressed that my gut would make the decision, and now it has. After long, tearful deliberations, I have decided with a heavy heart to end my national team career.," Popp said in a tearful video.

"The fire that was kindled in me 18 years ago and grew stronger from year to year has now almost burnt out."

"Neither my body, which is a ticking time bomb, nor anyone else should get ahead of me. Before the fire is completely extinguished – because then it would be too late – now is the right time."

"I had the good fortune and the great honor of wearing the German national team jersey with pride for a total of 18 years, including almost fourteen and a half years in the A team."

Popp will play her final match for Germany on Monday, October 28, when Germany will host Australia in Duisburg.

Alexandra Popp's greatest international success came at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games Image: Leo Correa/AP/picture alliance

International career plagued by injury

Popp's success has come despite a series of setbacks through injury. An injury she aggravated in the Champions League final forced her to miss out on Euro 2013, which Germany won. Four years later, she was ruled out of Euro 2017 due to an injury suffered prior to the tournament.

What hurt perhaps most of all was when she tweaked a muscle during the warmup ahead of the Euro 2022 final at Wembley. While her six goals were key to Germany reaching the final, Popp pulled herself out of the lineup for the good of the team.

"It was extremely hard to grasp that I probably couldn't play a European Championship final," she told DW at the time. "It took me a really long time to process it. There were a lot of questions — should I have trained at all, should I have taken that one more shot?"

Despite that disappointment, she did help Germany to an Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio games and won the 2010 World Cup with the U-20 team, as well as the U-17 European Championship.

Serial winner with Wolfsburg

At club level, Popp's list of honors is much longer, starting with two Champions League titles with Wolfsburg – as well as one with her first team, FCR Duisburg, when the tournament was still called the UEFA Women's Cup.

The 2023-24 German Cup title was the 10th Alexandra Popp has won with Wolfsburg Image: Steinbrenner/IMAGO

With Wolfsburg, she has also won seven Women's Bundesliga titles and 10 German Cups. Among her personal honors have been winning German Women's Footballer of the Year award three times in 2014, 2016, 2023.

Final year of contract at Wolfsburg

With the rest of the season remaining on her contract at Wolfsburg, her future at club level is unclear.

"If she stays healthy, which we all hope, it doesn't have to be the end," Wolfsburg's sporting director, Ralf Kellermann, stressed towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

He also hinted that Popp could remain with Wolfsburg in a different role after she hangs up her boots entirely.

"We would be remiss if we didn't make an effort to keep Alexandra Popp at the club after so many years and with her charisma," he said.

However, her performance thus far for the Wolves makes such talk seem a bit premature. While she was kept off the scoresheet in a 3-0 whitewashing in Frankfurt at the weekend, she's still going strong, having chalked up 3 goals and an assist in her first four Women's Bundesliga matches of the season.

Edited by: Kalika Mehta