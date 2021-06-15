Germany can’t treat returning fans to victory against Chile

Germany 0-0 Chile, Stadion am Bieberer Berg

As Germany took the field in Offenbach for their final match before autumn’s World Cup qualifiers, they were greeted by a sound they haven’t heard in a very long time: the boisterous cheers of their fans.

The improving COVID-19 situation in the state of Hessen allowed for limited attendance at the Stadion am Bieberer Berg, and Germany made 1,000 free tickets available to supporters and emergency workers shortly before the match. It was Germany’s first appearance in front of home fans since October 2019.

This match marked Germany fan Tim’s first live game since the outbreak of the pandemic. "It is the best thing in the world. There’s nothing better than football with friends in great weather," he told DW.

Witnessing his team win might have been the only way to improve Tim’s sunny afternoon, but Germany weren’t well positioned to take advantage of the home support. With the clash against Chile capping off a grueling season, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg elected to heavily rotate her already thin squad, retaining only three starters from their recent loss in France.

Shuffling the pack

Fitness issues may have forced her hand, but this gave Voss-Tecklenburg a further opportunity to cast her gaze over her younger prospects. Only three of Germany’s starters had more than 10 caps coming into the game.

Despite colorful support from the stands, Germany’s inexperience was evident, as their midfield and defense struggled to cope with Chile’s early unrelenting pressure, often coughing up the ball in dangerous situations. Chile identified center back Sophia Kleinherne and central midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken as particular weak points, attacking them for dallying on the ball for far too long in their own half.

Germany fans provided a nice soundtrack to the friendly

Though Voss-Tecklenburg said prior to the match that she expected Chile to drop deep and defend, it was the visitors who kept Germany pinned into their own half, forcing them into mistakes but failing to make Germany pay for them throughout the opening half hour.

"We never really managed to play our game, to be calm on the ball and to get our positioning straight. We also struggled technically and were too static against a very engaged opponent," Voss Tecklenburg said after the match.

Though Germany’s defense settled the match down later in the first half, they began to display their inexperience in attack despite having more possession. Carrying the ball into dangerous positions rarely led to clear chances, and prolific young striker Laura Freigang exhibited uncharacteristic hesitancy in her decision making in the box.

Toothless

The home side struggled to break down an organized and energetic Chilean XI. As the game wore on in the blazing sun and play opened up, both teams found it difficult to truly threaten each other. Despite wholesale changes to Germany’s attack, second half substitute Nicole Anyomi was the only player on the pitch who appeared to have truly fresh legs. Though she provided a much-needed spark, Chile did well to foil her darting forward runs and ensure that nothing came of her possessions in their box. Chile keeper Christiane Endler tremendously parried Awonyi’s stoppage time breakaway, holding the hosts and their fans to a draw.

​​​​​​​

Gerhard and Ute, two pensioners taking in their first live Germany women’s match, were thrilled to be back in a stadium despite the result. "We’re really excited! It’s great to be back in the ground, watching live football," they told DW.

Despite his good mood, Gerhard wasn't blown away by Germany’s performance. "It feels a bit like Germany are already in summer break mode. They could definitely be a bit more aggressive."

Thankfully for Germany, their actual summer break begins now, and they’ll have plenty of time to recharge and regroup after two lackluster results. Next time they play at home, there will hopefully be even more fans in attendance to help cheer them on to a win.