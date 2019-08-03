 Germany calls on Russia to release Moscow protesters | News | DW | 04.08.2019

News

Germany calls on Russia to release Moscow protesters

Moscow authorities arrested more than 800 people for participating in an unauthorized rally. But some residents said they "had no option left but to protest" in the face of a growing crackdown on independent candidates.

Russian police arrest a protester

The German Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged Russia to immediately release protesters detained during a Moscow rally against the exclusion of independent candidates from city elections.

"The arrests are not in proportion to the peaceful charter of the protests, which were directed against the exclusion of candidates," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian authorities on Saturday arrested more than 800 people for participating in unauthorized protests in a violent crackdown, according to an independent monitor.

"The repeated interference with the guaranteed right of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression violates Russia's international obligations and strongly questions the right to free and fair elections."

For weeks, protesters have rallied against the electoral commission's decision to disqualify several independent candidates, arguing that it represents an attempt to remove independent candidates from the race.

Read more: Opinion: The Kremlin fears its own people

Watch video 01:41

Moscow: Hundreds of protesters arrested

''No option left but to protest'

Although the electoral commission has yet to unveil the candidate list for city council elections, it said a vast majority of sponsored candidates had failed to gather the required number of signatories to participate in the electoral process.

"I had no option left but to protest," said a 61-year-old protester, who decried the exclusion of independent candidates.

In its 2018 Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit classified Russia as an "authoritarian" country, ranking it 144 out of 168 countries, below both Cuba and Afghanistan.

Read more: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia

  • Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    KGB cadet

    Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Putin stands with former St.Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Political mentor

    Putin was one of the deputies to St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak from 1991 to 1996. Sobchak met Putin at Leningrad State University and the two men were close until Sobchak's death in 2000. Despite accusations of corruption, Sobchak was never charged.

  • Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Meteoric rise

    Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

  • Funeral of Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Death of a friend

    Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

  • Vladimir Putin taking his first oath of office

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Temporary president

    In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his successful presidential campaign, corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

  • Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Tandemocracy

    When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, he appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

  • A victory parade for Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Victory

    In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


ls/jlw (AP, AFP)

