Germany calls on Russia to release Moscow protesters

Moscow authorities arrested more than 800 people for participating in an unauthorized rally. But some residents said they "had no option left but to protest" in the face of a growing crackdown on independent candidates.
The German Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged Russia to immediately release protesters detained during a Moscow rally against the exclusion of independent candidates from city elections.
"The arrests are not in proportion to the peaceful charter of the protests, which were directed against the exclusion of candidates," the Foreign Ministry said.
Russian authorities on Saturday arrested more than 800 people for participating in unauthorized protests in a violent crackdown, according to an independent monitor.
"The repeated interference with the guaranteed right of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression violates Russia's international obligations and strongly questions the right to free and fair elections."
For weeks, protesters have rallied against the electoral commission's decision to disqualify several independent candidates, arguing that it represents an attempt to remove independent candidates from the race.
Read more: Opinion: The Kremlin fears its own people
''No option left but to protest'
Although the electoral commission has yet to unveil the candidate list for city council elections, it said a vast majority of sponsored candidates had failed to gather the required number of signatories to participate in the electoral process.
"I had no option left but to protest," said a 61-year-old protester, who decried the exclusion of independent candidates.
In its 2018 Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit classified Russia as an "authoritarian" country, ranking it 144 out of 168 countries, below both Cuba and Afghanistan.
Read more: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/jlw (AP, AFP)
Thousands of protesters have urged the electoral commission to reinstate independent candidates for elections in September. One candidate said authorities are "stealing these elections, they are stealing our future." (14.07.2019)
Opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been barred from running for president in Russia. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, he explains why he is calling for a boycott of the country's upcoming election. (08.02.2018)
Thousands of people have turned out in Moscow to protest the non-registration of independent candidates for local elections. This issue is one of the rare cases that has united Russia's usually divided opposition. (20.07.2019)
Russian police reacted with force and arrested more than 1,000 people during opposition protests in Moscow. As the nervousness of Russia's rulers increases, so does the courage of its opposition, writes Mirodrag Soric. (29.07.2019)