 Germany calls for ′immediate′ end to Sudan violence | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany calls for 'immediate' end to Sudan violence

The violence in Sudan "cannot be justified," the German Foreign Ministry said after Sudanese forces allegedly killed numerous peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Many global powers have joined the chorus of condemnation.

Burning tires in Khartoum (Getty Images/AFP/A. Shazly)

The German government condemned the deadly crackdown in Sudan on Monday, after Sudan's military reportedly opened fire at a peaceful sit-in and raided protesters' Khartoum camp site.

"This violence cannot be justified and must stop immediately," a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said in Berlin.

"We call on the negotiating parties to avoid escalation and to return to the negotiating table," he added.

Initially, a doctors' committee alied with the opposition said at least 13 people had been killed, but protest leaders later said the death toll had surpassed 30. Hundreds more people have been shot and wounded. Organizers called on demonstrators to take part in night marches and block the main roads to "paralyze public life."

Watch video 01:54

Sudan's army disperses protest

Talks halted

The African country is currently ruled by its Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took power after Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April. Protesters fear that the military would refuse to give up power, despite ongoing talks about an interim government.

Negotiations have been halted after the Monday killings, which the main protester group described as a "massacre."

Read more: Sudan must not become another Egypt

US points finger at military

The US, the UK, and other foreign powers also slammed the killings.

"Responsibility falls on the TMC," US embassy in Sudan said. "The TMC cannot responsibly lead the people of Sudan."

"Sudanese security forces' attacks against protesters and other civilians are wrong and must stop," the diplomats added.

Britain's ambassador Irfan Siddiq said bursts of gunfire could be heard from his residence for over an hour.

"No excuse for any such attack," he wrote on Twitter. "This. Must. Stop. Now."

He also cited reports that hospitals and clinics have been attacked.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sudan's military used "excessive force" and called for an investigation.

"What is clear to us is that there was use of excessive force by the security forces on civilians," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. "People have died. People have been injured."

Watch video 01:28

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon

Military says they were after 'criminals'

In turn, the TMS denied it was targeting protesters and said its officers had been pursuing "criminals" in an area near the sit-in site. The suspects allegedly fled to the site and tried to hide among the protesters, causing chaos.

Read more: Sudan protesters call for civil disobedience campaign

"The Transitional Military Council regrets the way the situation unfolded, reaffirming its full commitment to the ...safety of the citizens and renews its call for negotiations as soon as possible," they said in a statement.

dj/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Sudan must not become another Egypt

The conflict between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters is worsening, with reports of deaths and injuries in Khartoum. After months of peaceful protest, demonstrators now deserve Europe's full support. (03.06.2019)  

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir. (03.06.2019)  

Sudan: Army rulers, protesters agree on 3-year transition period

Sudan's military rulers and protest movement leaders have set a time frame for transitioning to full civilian rule. A final agreement, including details on the eventual ruling body, is expected in the next day. (15.05.2019)  

Sudan protesters call for civil disobedience campaign

Protesters in Sudan have threatened acts of civil disobedience after the army partially rejected proposals for civilian rule. Demonstrators believe the army is delaying the transition to a civilian government. (09.05.2019)  

Antonio Guterres: The UN's utopian, guardian and cosmopolitan

The Charlemagne Prize 2019 has been awarded to Antonio Guterres. The Portuguese UN secretary-general has earned international respect for his commitment to multilateralism, human rights and climate protection. (30.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sudan's army disperses protest  

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon  

Related content

Sudan Soldaten in Khartum

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in 03.06.2019

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan Proteste in Khartum

Opinion: Sudan must not become another Egypt 03.06.2019

The conflict between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters is worsening, with reports of deaths and injuries in Khartoum. After months of peaceful protest, demonstrators now deserve Europe's full support.

48-hour nationwide strike underway in Sudan 28.05.2019

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded the protests that led the army to oust former president Omar al-Bashir, urged people to show up at work on Tuesday and Wednesday but abstain from any activity.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  