Germany: Busy train derails in Saarland, hitting large rock

A local passenger train carrying around 100 people derailed in western Germany on Tuesday evening. The driver sustained cuts and bruises but police said no other injuries were reported.

A train from Saarbrücken to Frankfurt carrying at least 100 people derailed late on Tuesday after striking fallen rocks and debris that were on the lines.

Germany's federal police, whose responsibilities include the public transport network, said there were no reports of injuries among the passengers.

"The locomotive driver sustained light injuries in the form of abrasions," police said .

A police spokeswoman told the dpa news agency that travelers had been "lucky in misfortune," in that the train had been pushed to the left, towards the center of the track, rather than to the right off an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said passengers were fortunate that the train was pushed to the left, towards the center of the track, rather than to the right off the embankment Image: Laszlo Pinter/dpa/picture alliance

The train was operated by the private company vlexx and derailed near Namborn in the state of Saarland.

Rescue workers evacuated the stricken train and the passengers were able to continue their journey on a replacement service on the other line.

Rail line closed with train still stricken

The affected rail line was closed in both directions following the incident, as police and rescue workers operated at the scene.

Replacement bus routes were set up.

The police spokeswoman told dpa that the train had struck a large boulder, with a diameter of around 1 meter. How it came to fall exactly into the train's path, obstructing the line, from a nearby overhang was not immediately clear.

Images from the scene showed the size of the rocks and the damage the train sustained on impact Image: Laszlo Pinter/dpa/picture alliance

"The investigative force of the Saarbrücken branch of the federal police has started investigations into the exact circumstances leading to the accident," police said in a statement, adding these efforts were ongoing.

msh/jsi (AFP, dpa)