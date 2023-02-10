  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
EU summit
War in Ukraine
Firefighter standing in front of the overturned bus next to the highway in Magdeburg
A bus ended up on its roof after skidding off of a highway in eastern Germany, officials saidImage: Thomas Schulz/dpa/picture alliance
CatastrophePoland

Germany: Bus overturns on highway, injuring dozens

29 minutes ago

A coach on its way to Belgium ended up on its roof after skidding off of a highway in eastern Germany. The cause of the incident is not immediately clear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NKC5

A bus came off a highway in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt on Friday, injuring 35 people, officials said.

The bus, which overturned after leaving the highway near the city of Magdeburg, was traveling from Poland to Belgium.

Police say that six of the injured are in a serious condition. 

A total of 54 people were on board the coach. Germany's dpa news agency reported that there were Polish, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Belgian citizens among the passengers.

A police spokesperson said that passengers were aged between 10 and 70.

Bogdan Kurys, vice-president of the Sindbad travel company which operates the bus route, told Poland's PAP news agency that the coach was on its way from Warsaw to Belgium with two drivers.

Kurys cited police as saying that 20 people were given medical treatment, out of which 6 will likely be taken to hospital. He said that a replacement bus had arrived to take passengers onward to their destination.

Magdeburg police said that the bus came off the motorway between the Börde Nord service area and the Bornstedt junction and ended up lying on its roof after overturning. Cranes and other equipment were used to clear the wreckage.

sdi/kb (dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers and Adnan Mohammet Korkut's mother surround him after he was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

DW Sendung Eco Africa

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

How Botswana is growing its elephant population

Nature and Environment18 hours ago05:36 min
More from Africa

Asia

A child worker sifting through the scrap at the e-waste facility in Seelampur, New Delhi

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Manuel Neuer and Julian Nagelsmann exchange words

How Nagelsmann deals with Neuer and co. could define him

How Nagelsmann deals with Neuer and co. could define him

Soccer21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man who evacuated his home warms up next to a fire. Destroyed buildings are seen in the background

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Syria quake survivors face desperate situation

Catastrophe17 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Politics15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage