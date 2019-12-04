 Germany: Bundeswehr to employ military rabbis to combat anti-Semitism | News | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Bundeswehr to employ military rabbis to combat anti-Semitism

The German military is set to employ rabbis after allowing Christian pastoral care for decades. The move is expected to help combat anti-Semitism in the armed forces.

Zentralrat der Juden berät über Militärrabbiner (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

The German military is set to employ rabbis as chaplains after the federal government agreed on Wednesday to sign a state treaty with the Central Council of Jews.

The Cabinet decision, which needs to be passed in Parliament, will see Germany's main Jewish organization propose candidates for Jewish pastoral care in the armed forces and the Bundeswehr will make the final selection.

Major Christian faiths have had pastoral care representatives in the Bundeswehr for decades now, regulated through a treaty with the churches. Of the approximately 180,000 soldiers, about 90,000 are registered voluntarily as Christians. They are cared for by Protestant and Catholic pastors. 

 "Today at the Cabinet meeting, we sent an important signal to our Jewish soldiers," Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Twitter.

"After about 100 years, we will install a Jewish military rabbi in the #Bundeswehr again. A clear commitment — Jewish life is self-evident in our country."

Read more: Jewish rabbis and Muslim imams to join Bundeswehr chaplains

There are about 300 soldiers of Jewish faith and about 3,000 Muslim soldiers serving in the Bundeswehr.

There are plans for Muslim representatives, but this is complicated by the fact that there is no central Islamic body with which to negotiate.

Other European militaries have successfully introduced rabbis to its forces, including France and the Netherlands.

aw/stb (KNA, AFP, epd)

DW recommends

Angela Merkel makes first Auschwitz trip as German leader

Merkel is paying her first visit as chancellor to the site of the Nazi concentration camp and extermination center Auschwitz-Birkenau. While it is "a place that commands silence," the setting also demands earnest words. (05.12.2019)  

German Jewish council calls for rabbis in the military

Christian priests have long served an important role in Germany's armed forces, providing soldiers with counseling and guidance. The head of the Jewish community says it's about time the Bundeswehr also hired rabbis. (21.02.2019)  

Jewish rabbis and Muslim imams to join Bundeswehr chaplains

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen wants the Bundeswehr's military chaplaincy to include rabbis and imams. She would like to have it done by the end of 2019. But there are still several potential issues. (12.04.2019)  

Related content

Bild des Tages mit Deutschlandbezug l Zentrum für Politische Schönheit vor Reichstagsgebäude

Germany: Activists apologize for Holocaust memorial with 'victim ashes' 04.12.2019

A German art-activist collective has apologized after a public outcry over a "tasteless" memorial it erected in Berlin that claims to contain the ashes of Nazi victims. "We made mistakes," the group said.

Deutschland | Zentrum für Politische Schönheit | Reichstag

Holocaust memorial with 'victim ashes' erected in Berlin 02.12.2019

German activists who installed the memorial say it contains a soil sample with the human remains of Holocaust victims. The group wants to send a message to Angela Merkel's conservatives: Don't work with the far-right.

Deutschland Proteste in Berlin gegen Anerkennung Jerusalems als Israels Hauptstadt

Controversial Palestinian rappers banned from performing in Berlin 25.09.2019

Known for their anti-Israel lyrics, Palestinian rappers Shadi Al-Bourini and Shadi Al-Najjar were due to headline a so-called "solidarity rally" held by Palestinian groups that the Israeli ambassador to Germany opposed.

Advertisement