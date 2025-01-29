Germany: Bundestag supports stricter migration policies

01/29/2025 January 29, 2025 German MPs narrowly pass motion to restrict immigration

German lawmakers have passed a non-binding motion that urges the government to restrict immigration, in particular, to reject asylum seekers at the border.

The motion calls on the government to reject "attempts to enter the country illegally without exception" by establishing permanent border controls and immediately detaining people who are required to leave Germany.

People seeking protection who enter Germany from other European countries should be turned back because "they are already safe from persecution," the motion added.

It passed with 348 votes in favour and 345 against, with 10 abstentions.

The motion was put forward by the conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

It was not immediately clear which lawmakers supported the motion. However, since the Social Democrats and the Greens previously opposed the motion, it likely succeed with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany far-right party (AfD) or other smaller blocs.

Relying on AfD votes would break a longstanding convention in German politics of established parties not working with the far-right group.