Germany: Bundestag debates stricter migration policies

01/29/2025 January 29, 2025 Scholz calls for 'effective' deportations

Scholz said the CDU/CSU's plan to seek far-right support for migration reform is an 'unforgivable mistake' Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) called for Germany to carry out "effective" deportations during a debate on immigration in the German Bundestag.

"There will only be acceptance for legal immigration if we enforce our law," he argued.

"We have increased the number of deportations by almost a quarter compared with the previous year," he said.

Scholz said last week's deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg could have been prevented with the proper enforcement of already existing laws.

However, he said that "the right to asylum is an integral part of our legal and value system," stressing that these values could not be compromised.

Scholz criticized the CDU/CSU alliance's apparent willingness to accept the AfD's support for proposals on asylum and border policies, calling it an "unforgivable" mistake.

He said that Germany could not be "indifferent" toward cooperation with the far-right. He invoked the history of "German and European Jews" who had been turned away when fleeing the Holocaust committed under Germany's Nazi dictatorship, saying that Germany could not "allow this to ever happen again."

The chancellor said it was "difficult" to carry out deportations to Afghanistan with Taliban rulers in power in Kabul, but that Berlin had managed to do it.

A deportation flight left Germany for Afghanistan in August. "The next flight is being prepared," Scholz said on Thursday.

Scholz said that Berlin was observing developments in Syria and would deport criminal offenders there as soon as soon as the situation permits it.