Germany: Bundestag debates stricter migration policies

What you need to know
- Proposals put forward by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc include turning asylum seekers back at the border
- Critics say that CDU leader Friedrich Merz, the favorite to become chancellor at February elections, is preparing to break with the previous "firewall" against the far-right AfD
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD and the Greens have both voiced opposition to the proposals, saying they contravene German and EU law on refugees
- A draft migration bill containing just some of the proposals will be put forward on Friday
- The motions have been put forward after the deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg by a rejected Afghan asylum seeker
Here is a rundown on the migration debate in the German parliament on January 29, 2025:
Scholz calls for 'effective' deportations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) called for Germany to carry out "effective" deportations during a debate on immigration in the German Bundestag.
"There will only be acceptance for legal immigration if we enforce our law," he argued.
"We have increased the number of deportations by almost a quarter compared with the previous year," he said.
Scholz said last week's deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg could have been prevented with the proper enforcement of already existing laws.
However, he said that "the right to asylum is an integral part of our legal and value system," stressing that these values could not be compromised.
Scholz criticized the CDU/CSU alliance's apparent willingness to accept the AfD's support for proposals on asylum and border policies, calling it an "unforgivable" mistake.
He said that Germany could not be "indifferent" toward cooperation with the far-right. He invoked the history of "German and European Jews" who had been turned away when fleeing the Holocaust committed under Germany's Nazi dictatorship, saying that Germany could not "allow this to ever happen again."
The chancellor said it was "difficult" to carry out deportations to Afghanistan with Taliban rulers in power in Kabul, but that Berlin had managed to do it.
A deportation flight left Germany for Afghanistan in August. "The next flight is being prepared," Scholz said on Thursday.
Scholz said that Berlin was observing developments in Syria and would deport criminal offenders there as soon as soon as the situation permits it.
BSW to reject CDU/CSU migration motions
The parliamentary leader of the populist BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, says its lawmakers will reject motions on migration by the CDU/CSU .
This makes it nearly impossible to achieve a majority for these motions, even with the far-right AfD voting in favor.
It could be that the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance alliance saves the "firewall."
The firewall is an agreement among democratic parties to prevent cooperation with the AfD.
SPD and Green youth wings call proposals antidemocratic and racist
The leader of Germany's Green Youth (GJ) group, the youth organization linked with German Green Party, has accused the conservative CDU/CSU bloc of breaking with the democratic center with its propposals.
The motions are "right-wing extremist, racist and antidemocratic," said Jette Nietzard in a podcast for the magazine Politik & Kommunikation in Berlin.
"They do not become right-wing extremist just because the AfD agrees, but are [right-wing extremist] from the start, and that is why the AfD approves. That is the right order," she said.
Philipp Türmer, the federal chairman of the SPD youth organizaton Jusos, described the behavior of the conservative bloc as right-wing populist power politics.
"We are doing everything to fight for majorities in the Bundestag that prevent Friedrich Merz, who is offending against our democracy, does not become chancellor," he said.
Coalition parties slam CDU's Merz for openness to AfD support
The two parties remaining in Germany's coalition government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Green Party, have once more criticized Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz for saying he is ready to cooperate with the far-right AfD to push through migration proposals.
"A person like that must not lead this country," said the SPD's Katja Mast in reference to Merz's status as his party's candidate for chancellor at upcoming elections.
Merz was "not suitable" to be German chancellor, Mast said, saying he possessed neither the integrity nor the reliability required for such an office.
The Green Party's Irene Mihalic said the potential approval of the AfD, whom she named "the fascists," would be a "flagrant breach."
Mihalic said she was disgusted by Merz's behavior.
"Itt affects me personally that someone who wants to become chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany is playing such a dangerous game with the political culture and democracy in our country," she said.
AfD will vote for one motion, says co-leader
The co-leader of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, says his party will vote in favor of a five-point plan put forward for debate by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc on Wednesday but reject a second motion.
The five-point plan calls among other things for "permanent border controls" and the "complete rejection of all attempts at illegal entry," including those by asylum seekers.
The second motion calls for "policy change with regard to domestic security."
Chrupalla said this motion contained items "that could lead to restrictions on the basic rights of German citizens."
CDU leader Friedrich Merz has provoked controversy by saying that he would be prepared to see the motions pass with the support of the AfD, despite the fact that his party agreed in 2018 to rule out "coalitions and similar forms of cooperations" with the far-right party.
Merz has said he would not be deterred from doing the right thing "just because the wrong people also think it is right."
Human rights group Pro Asyl says proposals undermine EU foundations
The human rights organization Pro Asyl has said that the migration proposals put forward by Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc go against fundamental European conventions.
The two parties "seem ready to call into question the foundations of Germany and the EU: the Basic Law [the German constitution], the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights," said Pro Asyl's managing director, Karl Kopp.
As one example of this, Kopp pointed to the proposal to turn asylum seekers away at the German border.
A step such as this would "dismantle" the European Schengen system, he warned, saying that the conservatives were "consciously disregarding the suffering of the refugees whom they want to reject at the border — including the suffering of children with their families."
What happens if the proposals are voted through?
The motions put forward by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc are only political declarations of intent.
This means the current SPD-Green coalition government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz would not be obliged to implement them.
The draft bill to be presented on Friday, which contains only a few of the conservatives' demands and has better chances of being voted for on Wednesday, must also be passed by the upper house, the Bundesrat.
The Bundesrat would likely vote on the bill on March 21 — in other words, after federal elections take place on February 23.
Churches warn Merz against cooperation with AfD
The two major churches in Germany have both voiced opposition to the migration policy proposals and have taken Christian Democrat leader Friedrich Merz to task for his apparent willingness to use votes from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to further his demands.
They said there had been a consensus amid the parliamentary parties that no motions should be passed that needed votes from the AfD to succeed.
"We fear that German democracy will be massively damaged if this political promise is broken," wrote Protestant Prelate Anne Gidion and Catholic Prelate Karl Jüsten in a letter to parliamentarians.
They also criticized the tone of the migration debate, which they said was tempered "to defame all migrants living in Germany, to stoke prejudices" while failing to solve the real problems.
The letter said that the motions contained proposals "that in our view go against the law or the constitution or seem apt to shake at the fundamental pillars of the European Union."
As an example, it mentioned the permanent border controls and the rejection of asylum seekers at the German border that Merz, who is widely seen as the favorite to become chancellor in February elections, has proposed in the motions.
The churches also said the proposed measures would have unlikely been able to prevent the attacks by migrants that prompted them, which included a car attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg and a deadly knife attack in Aschaffenburg.
They said those attacks were obviously carried out by people suffering from mental illness.
"In the view of the churches, these crimes demonstrate a deficit in the exchange of information between authorities and a drastic lack of adequate care for mentally ill people," they said.
What are the proposals?
The conservative bloc, comprising the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), is putting forward two motions for debate.
A five-point plan calls among other things for "permanent border controls" at frontiers to neighboring countries and the "complete rejection of any attempt at illegal entry," including by asylum seekers.
It also demands "daily" deportations, including to Syria and Afghanistan, two countries whose safe status has been questioned by rights groups.
The second motion, containing 27 demands, calls for changes in domestic security policy.
These include strengthening the powers of security authorities by allowing them, among other things, to store IP addresses for three months and to use electronic face recognition technology to a greater extent.
tj/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)