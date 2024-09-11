Germany: Bridge in Dresden collapses into Elbe river

The Carola Bridge is one of four that span the river in downtown Dresden. No cause for the collapse has been determined as of yet.

A piece of the Carola Bridge in the inner city of Dresden collapsed early in the morning on Wednesday, local authorities reported. The bridge is one of four crossing the Elbe river in downtown Dresden and the incident is likely to cause major traffic chaos in the eastern German city.

City officials said no one had been hurt in the collapse, but that both car and ship traffic on the key waterway would have to be stopped for an undetermined amount of time.

Two Dresden tram lines that also used the bridge will be running a reduced service, they added.

The streets around the bridge were also affected by the collapse. There were also reports of massive amounts of water being pumped into the roads after water pipes in the area burst.

First completed in 1895, the original Carola Bridge was blown up towards the end of World War II to try and stall the approaching Sovet Army. Reconstruction took place between 1967 and 1971. It underwent renovations from 2019 to 2021.

A cause for the collapse has not yet been determined.

