Germany braces for storm Sabine, transport delays

The winter storm, named Sabine in Germany, was forecast to slam into the British Isles late Saturday before making its way to northern Europe.

Authorities warned that the weather system, which approached from the Atlantic Ocean, would bring hurricane-strength winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, heavy rain and thunderstorms to parts of the continent.

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) said Sabine was expected to batter the country's northwest from mid-morning Sunday, and then gradually travel south across central Germany towards Bavaria.

"Overnight into Monday morning the storm will reach southern Germany," Jens Hoffmann, meteorologist at the German Weather Service, told DW. "We expect that there will be heavy gusts of wind in the lowlands, or even hurricane-strength gusts in the low mountain ranges and also in the Alps."

He added that the storm shouldn't be underestimated, and that people should avoid traveling and going outdoors.

"Looking at Sabine's structure, it's a remarkable storm," he said. "We mustn't forget that this is a longer-lasting event. You can't think: 'It's Monday morning, the front has passed.' That's not right — it'll continue."

Read more: Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

Watch video 04:20 Share German Baltic Sea coast under threat Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3TntT German Baltic Sea coast under threat

Sabine/Ciara to wreak havoc

Airport operators in Berlin and Frankfurt said they were monitoring windspeeds closely.

German flagship airline Lufthansa said passengers should prepare for flight cancellations and delays between Saturday and Tuesday, while German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) urged people planning trips during the storm — especially in northern and western Germany — to postpone their travels.

"We've mobilized and doubled all our forces in every region," a DB spokesman said, adding that personnel were prepared to respond to destroyed power lines and fallen trees.

Read more: Storms and drought destroy thousands of acres of German forests

Sabine, which has been dubbed Ciara in other European countries, prompted similar warnings in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Dutch Football Association canceled all four of Sunday's professional league matches, while KLM canceled dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

In Ireland, part of an opening ceremony celebrating the city of Galway as one of Europe's 2020 cultural capitals was also "canceled in the interests of public safety," organizers said.

The storm is dubbed Ciara and Sabine, explained Hoffmann, because there isn't yet a pan-European system in place for labeling weather systems. It was named Sabine in Germany, in line with a naming list established by the Free University of Berlin back in the 1950s, he said.

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast Wismar inundated The city of Wismar in the northern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state was one of the worst hit. The water level in the morning rose as much as 1.70 to 1.80 meters (up to 6 feet) above normal, flooding Wismar's historic city center.

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast Standstill The storm surge also flooded Wismar's harbor, disrupting ferry and other transport services. Residents were asked to move their cars out of the endangered areas. The storm has since eased significantly.

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast Flooding in Lübeck The storm also left several parts of the city of Lübeck in neighboring Schleswig-Holstein state inundated. The storm surge forced authorities to temporarily close the riverside roads in the city.

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast Busy New Year's Eve The storm "Zeetje" kept emergency workers busy on New Year's Eve. There were reports of cars colliding with fallen trees in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Three people were injured in the accidents.

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast Staying put The storm caused fishermen in Greifswald in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to suspend their activities. Fishing vessels remained moored at the harbor. Author: Ashutosh Pandey



nm/shs (AP, Reuters, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.