 Germany braces for major storm Zeynep after Ylenia | News | DW | 18.02.2022

News

Germany braces for major storm Zeynep after Ylenia

After storm Ylenia caused deadly accidents and disrupted traffic, northern Germany is expecting gale-force winds again. Meteorologists say storm Zeynep — known as Eunice outside Germany — could be even more severe.

Waves from storm Eunice on the Cornish coast

Parts of England and Wales have already experienced the storm that is to hit Germany

The second major storm to hit Germany in days is approaching over the North Sea and is expected to bring gusts of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour) and more in some regions on Friday.

Storm Zeynep already raged in southwestern England and south Wales early in the day under the international name of Eunice, triggering a rare "red warning" in some areas.

Someone clearing snow in Country Durham, England

Eunice, known in Germany as Zeynep, brought harsh conditions to several English and Welsh regions

Where will the storm hit?

The storm is forecast to hit the northern half of Germany from midday local time on Friday, with the area around the mouth of the Elbe River particularly affected. Storm tide warnings have been issued for the region.

The German Weather Service (DWD) says Zeynep will then move eastward during the night, with high-speed gusts from the Baltic Sea to the eastern state of Brandenburg. The storm is expected to calm down by morning, though fairly strong winds will remain throughout Saturday.

  • Storm surge at the Hamburg fish market.

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Fish out of water

    Hamburg's fish market, including the fish auction hall, was flooded on Thursday morning. "At the St. Pauli gauge, a value of 1.98 meters (6.5 feet) above mean high water (MHW) was measured at around 5.00 a.m.," said a spokesperson for the storm surge warning service of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg.

  • Firefighters clear a tree from underneath the Nordwestbahn railcar near Dorsten in NRW.

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Going nowhere

    Firefighters clear a tree from under a Nordwestbahn train near Dorsten in North Rhine-Westphalia. Train traffic was severely disrupted across large parts of Germany. In northern Germany, no long-distance trains ran until later in the day, according to a railway spokesman.

  • A fireman standing next to a house hit by tree

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    A busy day for police and fire services

    Fire brigades and the police reported numerous deployments across Germany Thursday morning. As seen here in Bad Bevensen in Lower Saxony, uprooted trees fell on houses and power lines — which meant that in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, about 54,000 households were temporarily without power. In most cases, however, the supply was quickly restored.

  • Overturned truck on a motorway

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Dangerous driving conditions

    Driving conditions were particularly hazardous as this truck driver found out on the A29 motorway near Oldenburg. The vehicle was caught by a squall and overturned. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

  • Warning sign at Cologne Cathedral

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Rocky times

    A sign warns passersby at Cologne's Cathedral of falling stones. In the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia, school lessons were canceled. In several regions of Lower Saxony and Bavaria, too, pupils stayed at home because of the weather hazards.

  • Snowdrifts on the Brocken mountain

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Snow chaos

    It was particularly stormy during the night on the exposed Brocken mountain in the Harz mountains in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Wind speeds of up to 152 km/h (94 miles an hour) were measured overnight.

  • Queue in front of the travel centre at Berlin Central Station. 17.2.2022

    Storm Ylenia wreaks havoc across Germany

    Testing times for travelers

    As here in Berlin, long queues formed in front of numerous Deutsche Bahn information desks. Berlin-Brandenburg Airport BER also canceled flights Thursday morning. According to the German Meteorological Service, winds will slowly ease from Thursday afternoon, but the respite is likely to be short: Storm Zeynep is expected to hit on Friday.

    Author: Philipp Böll


Parts of the states of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony are all expected to be affected.

Residents have been warned to bring to safety any objects that could be blown away, including flower boxes on balconies.

A week of storms 

Zeynep comes on the heels of storm Ylenia, known as Dudley in international nomenclature, which caused at least three deaths and considerable disruption to transport in some regions of Germany from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Firefighters work to clear a tree from a road in Germany's Sauerland region

Ylenia brought down a large number of trees

Two of the fatalities occurred when falling trees crushed cars, and another driver was killed when his trailer was blown onto the wrong side of the road, causing an accident. The deaths took place in the states of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

Berlin firefighters alone were called out some 1,300 times up to Thursday evening.

Germany gives its own names to storms and high-pressure systems, with normal citizens able to choose names for such weather events for a fee.

tj/dj (dpa, AFP)

