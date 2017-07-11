Germany braces for extreme winter weather

German forecasters on Saturday said the country should brace itself for snowstorms and plummeting temperatures.

DWD, the German Weather Service, issued an extreme weather warning, saying emergency crews had been put on standby.

The DWD also warned against unnecessary trips by car.

The meteorologists warned of heavy snowfall and snowdrifts in different parts of the country.

They expected between 15 and 40 centimeters of snow, with drifts rising to a meter on Sunday evening.

Some rail services in central and northern Germany have been axed.

Arctic weather patterns in the north led the DWD to issue its highest warnings to parts of North Rhine Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

In the capital, Berlin, authorities opened more emergency homeless shelters ahead of the expected cold snap.

Black ice was forecast for North Rhine Westphalia, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and Saxony.

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Out of the frying pan into the fire The German equivalent of the popular idiom uses not flames but another one of the classic four elements: water. "Vom Regen in die Traufe kommen" (to move from the rain to under the eaves) means an already bad situation has gotten worse. That is, as you step in from the rain, watch out for water gushing from the eaves or, as in the photo above, from a gargoyle.

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Careful skating on thin ice The imagery is clear: Thin ice can't support a person's weight, so you'd better stay away. The situation is too risky. The idiom is the same in German; people who take risks venture "auf dünnes Eis" (thin ice).

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Flatttery may get you everywhere The colloquial term in English for the German phrase "gut Wetter machen" (to make good weather) would be to butter someone up. In other words, unless you are a fairy who can just wave a magic wand, try and please a person to ensure that things will go your way. Flattery, in this case, might get you everywhere!

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Go like greased lightening! Forget speedy sports cars and leggy cheetahs — lightning bolts are a natural phenomenon that really travels fast, at 100,000 kilometers per second (62,000 miles per second)! Imagine greasing that bolt — things could ever faster, maybe even reaching the proverbial speed of "wie ein geölter Blitz" (like a greased lightning bolt).

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Written in the stars For Germans, "in den Sternen stehen" (to stand in the stars) means that the outcome of something like a competition or game is uncertain — up in the air, as it were. In English, the saying using the very same sparkly star imagery, "written in the stars," has the totally opposite meaning: Whatever happens, will happen — it is preordained.

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Yesterday's news Old news, old hat, water under the bridge — in German, the corresponding everyday idiom is "Schnee von gestern" (yesterday's snow). A French ballad from the 16th century has this famous wistful line: "Where are the snows from years gone by?" The leftover patches of snow in the photo above are definitely old news!

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms Exhausted by the wind If a German tells you they are "durch den Wind" (through the wind), they have not been out in an actual storm but feel exhausted and worn out all the same, perhaps even rattled and a bit disoriented. The idiom is originally a sailing term: The boat tacks and briefly turns "through" what might be a really strong wind. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



But officials said southern Germany would see milder weather owing to low pressure over western Europe.

There were warnings of severe storms, gales and gusting winds near the Alps.

German federal police said people had largely complied with warnings for Saturday, avoiding popular tourist destinations.

jf/aw (dpa, AP)