Germany braces for extreme weather and disruptions

Forecasters warned of treacherous conditions that could cause flight and other delays. Meanwhile the UK and US are also dealing with severe wintry conditions

Large parts of Germany are facing heavy snow, black ice, freezing rain and strong winds, which are expected to hit the country overnight on Saturday and into Sunday, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) said.

The wintery weather is partly due to a low-pressure system that has already caused havoc in the United Kingdom.

National carrier Lufthansa has warned that the severe weather may cause disruptions to flights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Flight cancellations and delays are also expected at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's biggest flight hub, the airport operator Fraport announced on its website.

Heavy snowfall and black ice expected

According to the DWD, there is a risk of black ice in the area between the Black Forest, Lake Constance, and the Bavarian Forest. Black ice can be particularly dangerous to road users as it is hard to spot and extremely slippery.

Snow will fall overnight on western low mountain ranges, with up to ten centimeters (4 inches) possible within a few hours, before turning into freezing rain, the DWD said.

Frosty conditions will persist, with temperatures dropping to -8°C (17,6°F) in some areas.

Strong winds up to 100 kph are expected in the mountains.

Weather warnings are in place in parts of the UK and US

Two amber and two yellow alerts have been issued by the Met Office for heavy snow and freezing rain across most of the United Kingdom for Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office said stranded vehicles on the roads, delayed or canceled rail and air travel, and power cuts are all likely as the country grapples with a week-long spell of wintry conditions. Snowfall of up to 30 centimeters is expected in some areas.

Over 55 million people face a dangerous storm bringing a deep freeze to the eastern United States through Monday, with the National Weather Service warning of blizzard conditions from the central plains to the Mid-Atlantic.

Winter storm warnings or advisories have been issued from Montana, in the country's Rocky Mountain northwest, clear across to the coastal states of Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

