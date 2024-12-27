Germany braces for elections as parliament dissolved

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced the dissolution of the country's lower house of parliament. The move paves the way for early elections in February.

Germany's head of state started the countdown to a general election on Friday by dissolving the country's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.

"I have decided to dissolve the 20th German Bundestag to fix the date for an early election for February 23rd," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a speech and added that "political stability in Germany is a precious asset."

Steinmeier's decision follows a request to do so after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence in the legislature on December 16.

Steinmeier set the date for the new election for February 23.

The parliamentary leaders of Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had agreed on the date.

Who is in contention

Recent opinion polls have Friedrich Merz' CDU holding a lead of around 10 points over the SPD suggesting a tough bid for re-election for Scholz.

The dissolving of Germany's lower house of parliament paves the way for early elections on February 23 Image: Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance

The populist, far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been polling strongly and has nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor.

Other parties refuse to work with the AfD meaning Weidel has little to no chance of taking the job.

Some of the key issues facing Germany include immigration, kick-starting the economy and how best to support Ukraine as it battles Russia's continued invasion.

"Hatred and violence must have no place in this election campaign, nor denigration or intimidation... all this is poison for democracy," Steinmeier said.

The president also told political parties and voters of the challenges the next government will face given the "economically unstable situation... the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine" and the ongoing debates over immigration and climate change.

