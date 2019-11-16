Germany book place at Euro 2020 after Belarus rout

Germany 4-0 Belarus, Borussia-Park

(Ginter 41', Goretzka 50', Kroos 55', 83')

Germany will take their place at the European Championship next year after their place was secured with a convincing victory over Belarus.

Germany had the straightforward task of bettering Northern Ireland's result, but their first half performance was anything but straightforward. Belarus sat deep, defended well, and although Germany clocked up more than 20 shots on goal in the first half, they were short on ideas against a well-organized Belarusian unit.

Just as the home fans — many of whom stayed away as the stadium was only half full — were getting restless, the breakthrough finally came three minutes before half time. And it came via an unlikely source: Matthias Ginter.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender, playing on his home turf, produced a lovely pirouette and flick from close range to ensure Germany took a 1-0 lead in at the break.

The hosts played with a lot more confidence and fluidity after the break, and Leon Goretzka added a second five minutes after the break with a cisp finish from a Kroos corner and a smart dummy by Ginter.

Kroos got on the scoresheet twice himself, adding a third and fourth each side of a Belarus penalty miss; the first a trademark curved shot from the edge of the box, adding the gloss to an ultimately comfortable win.

As it happened...

90' FT — Germany 4-0 Belarus — All over in Mönchengladbach and Germany have won handsomely, booking their ticket to Euro 2020 in the process, by virtue of Northern Ireland's 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. It's Germany's 13th qualification for the European Championship, having qualified for every single tournament since 1972.

89' In fact, Waldschmidt cannot continue — tough for the youngster. He's limped away and Rudy has replaced him.

87' No sooner is he on, Waldschmidt is involved in an ugly moment. The Freiburg forward lands awkwardly and looks in a lot of pain. Fortunately, he seems to be ok and should be able to continue.

85' Waldschmidt on, Gnabry off.



Kroos celebrates his second goal. It's the first time he's been involved in two or more goals since the 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014.

83' GOAL! Germany 4-0 Belarus — Germany have four, Kroos has two! A lovely spin gets Kroos away from his marker, and the Real Madrid midfielder fires a low shot in to put the result beyond doubt.

80' Germany cruising towards victory, Belarus look a spent force — that penalty save has deflated them further.

77' That fine penalty save by Neuer has just capped a great night for Germany. The only way it could be ruined now is if Northern Ireland score against the Netherlands in Belfast.

75' SAVED BY NEUER! Manuel Neuer gets down low to his right to bat Stasevich's shot away brilliantly.

74' PENALTY BELARUS — Clumsy challenge Nekhaychik by Koch and Belarus have a chance from the spot...

71' Goretzka goes close again, this time with a glancing header after Ginter picked him out from the right. GInter a very strong shout for man of the match tonight. He's been everywhere.

68' Brandt is on for Germany, Werner makes way.

65' Belarus still posing a threat on the counter-attack, but have so far been unable to trouble Neuer.

63' Germany toying with Belarus on the edge of their own box here.

60' An hour gone and Germany have this one in the bag, but Northern Ireland are still holding the Netherlands in Belfast. If things stay the same, Germany will go through.

58' Germany have been quite wasteful, it must be said.

57' A chance for a fourth falls to Goretzka but the Bayern midfielder blazes over when he should have done better.

55' GOAL! Germany 3-0 Belarus — It's a third for Germany and Kroos finally has his goal. Klostermann and Kimmich work the ball infield from the right, and Kroos caresses the ball into the bottom corner in trademark fashion.

52' Kroos lets fly from a long way out. It's not the most convincing of efforts, but Hutar still has to palm it around his right-hand post.

50' GOAL! Germany 2-0 Belarus — Goretzka makes it two! Kroos rolls in a low corner from the right, it's smartly left by Ginter and Goretzka strokes it into the bottom corner.

48' Hairy moments for Belarus at the start of the second half.

47' Gündogan sezes on a loose ball at the back for Belarus and digs out a cross, but it doesn't uite find Schulz, who had made a run to the back post.

46' SECOND HALF. We're back underway in Mönchengladbach.

45' HT — Germany 1-0 Belarus — Germany lead at the break through that Ginter goal. They've not been great for most of the first period and Belarus have defended well, but Löw's side finally break them down.

44' Nice move by Germany, led by Gündogan, who leads the counter-attack with a ball up to Werner, who returns it to Gündogan, but the Manchester City player's shot crashes into the side-netting.

42' An unlikely scorer, but a popular one as Ginter scores on his home turf.

41' GOAL! Germany 1-0 Belarus — Ginter gives Germany the lead. Gnabry fires a low ball in from the right and Ginter pirouettes to flick the ball in from close range.

40' Stasevich stings Neuer's palms with a great effort, Belarus' first of the night. Belarus almost force it in after that, but Germany manage to get it away.

39' The latest of them is probably the best yet. Gnabry flicks the ball on to Werner, who heads the ball wide under very little pressure. The ball was slightly behind Werner, but he should have got it on target.

38' Germany are up to 20-0 in shots. Only 4 of them have been on target.

36' A Kroos free-kick is comfortable for Hutar.

33' The home fans seem to be getting a bit bored, and you can understand why. They expected to see Germany put on a show tonight and it's been tepid at best.

Gnabry has been dangerous for Germany, but after half an hour, they're yet to make the breakthrough.

30' More of the same from Germany. Plenty of the ball, a rushed build-up, then a poor shot.

27' Germany banging on the door, but Belarus aren't opening. Germany need to be a bit more inventive if they're to get through, because Belarus are happy to sit deep and soak up the pressure.

25' A promising counter-attack by Belarus breaks down on the edge of the Germany box.

22' This is a night when Germany will have to stay patient. Belarus defending admirably at time, and the visitors may even get a chance on the counter-attack.

20' Make that 11 shots: Kroos slams one into the side-netting.

19' Germany have had 10 shots to Belarus' 0, and 83% possession.

18' Kroos also tries his luck from a way out, but it's easy for Hutar.

16' Klostermann has a go from distance. It's a good effort, which rises just above the bar.

15' Ginter lets fly with a rasping drive that is saved very well by Belarus keeper Hutar.

14' Not a good look, as highlight by our man in Mönchengladbach, Jonathan Harding.

13' Klostermann nods a deep ball into the path of Gnabry, whose scuffed shot is blocked well.

11' Hopeful effort from distance by Kimmich which sails way over.

10' Big chance for Belarus as Kovalev goes clean through. He hits his shot straight at Neuer and the flag was up. That was tight though, and Germany almost got undone.

8' It's one-way traffic.

6' Good play by Klostermann down the right, exhanging passes with his Leipzig teammate Werner — but Klostermann's cross isn't struck well by Gündogan, whose shot is blocked.

4' Belarus have entered Germany's half of the field for the first time, almost 4 minutes in.

3' Early chance for Germany as Goretzka heads over Kimmich's cross. A golden opportunity for the Bayern man to at least get that on target.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway at Borussia Park. It must be said that there are many, many empty seats tonight. Just how many will become clear later — but it really doesn't look good for the DFB.

20:43 The national anthems are done. Almost show time...

20:40 Steffan Freund has told German TV network as a night where "it is not about blasting them out of the stadium, but giving Belarus no chances."

20:35 Marc-andre ter Stegen is on familiar turf in Mönchengladbach, but he will have to watch this one from the bench.

20:25 A little reminder that Germany will be rocking their fresh new kits tonight...

20:15 While Germany may be on the cusp of qualification for Euro 2020, Joachim Löw has moved quickly to lower expectations ahead of the tournament next summer. At Germany's pre-game training in Düsseldorf on Friday, Löw said Germany are not one of the tournament favorites. He considers France and England the teams to beat.

20:00 Germany are out an warming up for a game that, if Germany win, could see them through to the finals next summer. But that requires the Netherlands beating Northern Ireland tonight, which isn't a foregone conclusion.

19:45 The Germany team is out! We were almost right with our predicted line up ;) Klostermann and Koch start in defense...

— Here's our predicted line-up for the game:

Neuer, Kimmich, Stark, Ginter, Schulz, Gündogan, Kroos, Goretzka, Gnabry, Brandt, Werner.

— Germany can qualify for the finals on Saturday. The need to beat Belarus and would go through if the Netherlands, who currently sit top of the group, beat Northern Ireland, who still have a chance to qualify via the play-offs.

— Hello and welcome to live coverage of Germany vs Belarus from Mönchengladbach. This is where you'll be able to find the latest updates in the build-up to and throughout the European Championship qualifier.