Germany: Biden in Berlin for Ukraine, Middle East talks

Germany: Biden in Berlin for Ukraine, Middle East talksPublished October 18, 2024last updated October 18, 2024
What you need to know
US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday night and was received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin Friday morning.
Biden received the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, Germany's highest honor reserved for heads of state.
Joe Biden's trip comes at a potentially crucial juncture in the war in Ukraine — in no small part because of the elections in the US on November 5 — and immediately after news of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.
Later Friday, Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks at the Chancellery.
He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.
US still reviewing Zelenskyy's 'victory plan'
White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US expects to bring additional commitments to Ukraine’s security at a virtual meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, scheduled to take place next month,
According to Kirby, Washington is still reviewing Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan."
Both President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had reiterated their support for Ukraine ahead of their meeting in the German capital.
Biden: Hamas leader Sinwar 'had blood on his hands'
Biden and Scholz will also be discussing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Tensions in the region rose further the day before Biden's arrival in Berlin when the Israeli military killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwarin the Gaza Strip, a move which Biden called "a moment of justice."
Speaking alongside Scholz in Berlin, Biden said Sinwar had "the blood of Israelis, Palestinians, Americans, Germans and so many others" on his hands.
He said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he should use this moment as "a chance to take the path to peace, to a better future in Gaza without Hamas."
Scholz said he also hoped that "the concrete prospect will now open up for a ceasefire and an agreement to release the hostages in Gaza."
He insisted: "Israel has the right to defend itself. It's important for me to say this very clearly. We stand on the side of Israel."
Biden also praised Scholz's government for "standing firm against the vicious surge of anti-Semitism, hatred and extremism" directed at Israel.
Biden and Scholz reiterate support for Ukraine
Ahead of closed-door talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden addressed reporters about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can and at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe," said Scholz.
"We will stand side by side with Ukraine for as long as is necessary," he continued.
"Putin has miscalculated. Together, we are committed to a strong NATO that defends every square centimeter of alliance territory. Every member of our alliance can rely on it."
Biden praised Scholz for fundamentally reversing Germany's long-standing principle of not sending or selling weapons to conflict areas in response to Russia's invasion in February 2022.
"Since the invasion of Ukraine, you have showed the leadership and wisdom to recognize that this war meant a turning point in European history, and you resolved to act."
He also welcomed Germany's increase in defense spending to a NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product, saying: "Germany and the US are the two biggest supporters of Ukraine as an independent nation. Please keep it up!"
Biden promised that the US, Germany and the rest of Europe would continue to boost efforts to support Ukraine's military and infrastructure, and to help Kyiv recover by unlocking the value of frozen Russian efforts.
"I know the cost is heavy," he said. "But make no mistake: it pales in comparison to the cost of living in a world where dictators can simply take what they want."
Biden and Scholz laud transatlantic cooperation: 'full of trust'
Appearing next to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden said Germany was one of the US' most important allies.
Biden said stability in Europe and around the world depends on a "tight US-German relationship."
Scholz said the relationship was "extraordinarily close, full of trust."
"I know this is not something we can take for granted," he added.
Scholz said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "shaken the European security order to its foundation."
He added Germany is committed to "Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity" and would stand by Kyiv's side "as long as necessary."
It is "thanks to your leadership that Putin's plans failed," Scholz said of Biden.
Biden: 'Germany has shown us that change is possible'
Accepting the Order of Merit and thanking President Steinmeier, President Biden spoke about his personal relationship with Germany.
He recalled when he first visited as a young senator how Berlin, Germany and Europe were divided.
He recounted how he got to know Chancellor Helmut Schmidt – his first German Chancellor, but not his last.
And he praised the citizens of Leipzig and East Berlin who demonstrated for democracy in 1989 and brought about the fall of the Berlin Wall, which he called "one of the greatest advances in human dignity in my lifetime."
"Some feared the reunification of Germany would revive old rivalries," he said.
"But the achievement of a Germany whole and free lives on, exceeding everyone's expectations. The achievement of a Europe, whole and free, is the achievement of our time. And it's never more important than now."
With that, he warned of the threat posed Russia's invasion of Ukraine which he called "an assault on democracy and the principles which have upheld peace in Europe."
He thanked the German government for its support of Ukraine but warned: "We're heading into a difficult winter, we cannot let up."
Again drawing lessons from the past, he concluded: "The times I have lived through have taught me that history does move forward, and things can get better. We should never underestimate the power of democracy, the value of alliances.
"Germany has taught us that change is possible. Countries can and do choose their own destinies. I thank the current leaders of Germany for the choices they've made."
Biden awarded Germany's highest honor for 'dedication to transatlantic alliance'
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has conferred upon President Biden the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, a special class of Germany's highest federal award which is reserved for heads of state.
In a speech at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Steinmeier thanked Biden for his support for Germany, Europe and the transatlantic alliance over almost half a century, going all the way back to a visit by Biden to Germany 44 years ago.
"Mr. President," he said. "We have known that you have been interested in Germany for half a century. Germany in turn is deeply grateful to you."
He said that, under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance is "stronger than ever."
The last US president to be awarded the Order of Merit was George H.W. Bush in 1994.
"For Germany, friendship with the US was, is and always will be existentially important, both for our security and our democracy, even when there are times of disagreement."
"Just a handful of years ago the distance had grown so wide, that we almost lost each other," Steinmeier added, in a veiled reference to strains in ties under former President Donald Trump.
Steinmeier said there have always been people who "have stood by transatlantic relations no matter what."
" And chief among those people, Mr. President, is you" he added.
The German president also lauded US support in helping European countries resist Russia's war in Ukraine, referring to Biden as a "beacon of democracy"
"We recognize your decades-long dedication to the transatlantic alliance, your outstanding leadership in Europe's most dangerous moment," said Steinmeier before presenting the award.
President Biden arrives at Schloss Bellevue
US President Joe Biden has arrived at Bellevue Palace, the official residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
After being greeted on the steps of the residence by Steinmeier, Biden officially signed the "Golden Book" of the city of Berlin.
The pair then exited the building to receive the salute of an honor guard of the Bundeswehr (German Army), which also played the national anthems of the United States and Germany.
The US President is being accompanied by a delegation including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Accompanying German President Steinmeier are several federal state premiers including Reiner Haselhoff of Saxony-Anhalt and Michael Kretschmer of Saxony.
Berlin police warn residents of increased security
German police have warned Berliners that increased security measures are in place for the visit of US President Joe Biden, advising residents to allow more time for their travel plans across the city.
Security measures include road closures and temporary restrictions on local and long-distance trains.
Particularly affected areas include: Potsdamer Platz, where Biden stayed in the Ritz-Carlton hotel last night, Schloss Bellevue, where he is meeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday morning, and the "Regierungsviertel," Berlin's so-called government quarter where the Chancellery, Reichstag and other key buildings are located.
Complicating matters on this particular Friday morning is the start of the autumn holidays for Berlin's school children, which typically adds vacation traffic to the capital's roads and railways.
"Stay calm!" the police advised on social media, adding a smiley emoji.
Biden to join George H.W. Bush as holder of top German honor
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set later to present President Biden with the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, which is reserved for heads of state.
Steinmeier's office said this was to recognize Biden's "services to German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance... in particular in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Although scores of the special level of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit have been awarded to foreign heads of state, only one other has been awarded to a US president since the founding of post-war Germany in 1949 — George H.W. Bush.
Bush was US president during German reunification after the Cold War and was a close personal friend of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.
US diplomat: 'This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine'
US diplomat Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the National Security Council in the Biden administration, told DW that the trip to Germany had been important for the US president to make — even if shorter than had been anticipated.
"This is an important moment for President Biden to meet with President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz and thank Germany for all the contributions it has made alongside the United States — for Ukraine, and for European security."
"This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine and, in terms of the European security order, it's very important for President Biden to be able to thank Germany, but also talk about the way forward."
Carpenter also credited the personal relationship between the two leaders as a factor in Biden's determination to make the trip.
"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz do have a very close, personal, warm relationship. I think President Biden credits the chancellor with a lot of the accomplishments that he has achieved, including the historic exchange of prisoners with Russia. He's deeply appreciative of their personal relationship."
Carpenter said he believed the strong ties between the US and Europe would live on after Biden's presidency.
"There are many in the United States that value the transatlantic relationship, that want to deepen and strengthen NATO, and so that tradition lives on, and will live past this administration."
"We are stronger when we're working together with our allies and partners. And that is a common policy of the president's and the vice president's."
Scholz praises Biden's 'deep internal understanding' of transatlantic relationship
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warm words for Biden in Brussels after the EU leaders' summit, praising the Democratic president's influence on transatlantic and bilateral ties.
Biden will on Friday receive a state honor for his services to "the German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance," as Germany's president's office puts it.
"It's important to know that this was a man who actively drove this forward out of deep internal understanding," Scholz said. "This helped us greatly after Russia's attack on Ukraine and also helped to forge Nato closer together."
Scholz said the meeting would be "important, because we get on well," and said it would include talks on "how we evaluate the situation in Ukraine and what needs to be done."
Scholz also said the talks would include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, and said it was the "right moment" to take stock.
Ukraine questions loom amid fears over Trump
Western backing for Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda at talks with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other NATO leaders as part of the whirlwind trip.
The White House said Biden and Scholz would "further strengthen the close bond" between Germany and the US and "coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression."
The US president and the chancellor will be joined for talks by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Western allies are nervously eyeing the November 5 US election for a potential return of Donald Trump. The former president has opposed the level of US support for Ukraine.
The visit takes place a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defense chiefs in Brussels.
More than two and a half years into the war, Kyiv is slowly but steadily losing territory in its eastern Donbas region. It is under mounting pressure to forge an exit strategy — which it says must start with ramped-up Western support.
Zelenskyy said as he met with the EU's 27 leaders on Thursday that Russia would resort to diplomacy only when it sees that it cannot achieve anything by force.
What's on Friday's agenda?
During his flying 24-hour visit, just weeks ahead of the US election, Biden will meet several European leaders to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East.
The 81-year-old was originally supposed to travel to Berlin a week ago but postponed the trip at short notice due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton on the southeastern coast of the United States at the time.
Biden is now making up for the cancellation with a scaled-down short working visit instead of the full state visit that had been planned.
He is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.
Steinmeier is expected to receive Biden with military honors and present him with the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit — an honor reserved for foreign heads of state.
He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Biden had been due to attend a world leaders' summit at the US air base in Ramstein in Germany's southwestern Rhineland Palatinate state last week to discuss further support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also scheduled to join that meeting in person.
This will not happen now, with the White House announcing that the Ukraine summit will be rescheduled for November and will take place via video link.
Biden lands in Berlin amid news of Sinwar's death in Gaza
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany ahead of talks with European leaders about support for Ukraine's war against Russia and the Middle East conflict. Air Force One landed late on Thursday evening.
At the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on arrival, Biden spoke to reporters about the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday.
He said it presented a chance for a new push for a hostage release and cease-fire agreement.
"Now's the time to move on," Biden said. "Move on, move toward a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we are moving in a direction that we're going to be able to make things better for the whole world."
Biden had also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his flight on Air Force One.
