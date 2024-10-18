Germany: Biden in Berlin for Ukraine, Middle East talks

10/18/2024 October 18, 2024 Biden and Scholz reiterate support for Ukraine

Ahead of closed-door talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden addressed reporters about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"We are supporting Ukraine as powerfully as we can and at the same time we are making sure that NATO does not become a party to the war, so that this war does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe," said Scholz.

"We will stand side by side with Ukraine for as long as is necessary," he continued.

"Putin has miscalculated. Together, we are committed to a strong NATO that defends every square centimeter of alliance territory. Every member of our alliance can rely on it."

Biden praised Scholz for fundamentally reversing Germany's long-standing principle of not sending or selling weapons to conflict areas in response to Russia's invasion in February 2022.

"Since the invasion of Ukraine, you have showed the leadership and wisdom to recognize that this war meant a turning point in European history, and you resolved to act."

He also welcomed Germany's increase in defense spending to a NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product, saying: "Germany and the US are the two biggest supporters of Ukraine as an independent nation. Please keep it up!"

Biden promised that the US, Germany and the rest of Europe would continue to boost efforts to support Ukraine's military and infrastructure, and to help Kyiv recover by unlocking the value of frozen Russian efforts.

"I know the cost is heavy," he said. "But make no mistake: it pales in comparison to the cost of living in a world where dictators can simply take what they want."