Germany: Biden in Berlin for Ukraine, Middle East talks

What you need to know
The US president's plane landed in Berlin late Thursday evening.
Joe Biden's trip comes at a potentially crucial juncture in the war in Ukraine — in no small part because of the elections in the US on November 5 — and immediately after news of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.
Biden is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to receive a rare honor.
He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Berlin police warn residents of increased security
German police have warned Berliners that increased security measures are in place for the visit of US President Joe Biden, advising residents to allow more time for their travel plans across the city.
Security measures include road closures and temporary restrictions on local and long-distance trains.
Particularly affected areas include: Potsdamer Platz, where Biden stayed in the Ritz-Carlton hotel last night, Schloss Bellevue, where he is meeting German President Frank-Walter-Steinmeier on Friday morning, and the "Regierungsviertel," Berlin's so-called government quarter where the Chancellery, Reichstag and other key buildings are located.
Complicating matters on this particular Friday morning is the start of the autumn holidays for Berlin's school children, which typically adds vacation traffic to the capital's roads and railways.
"Stay calm!" advised the police on social media, adding a smiley emoji.
Biden to join George H.W. Bush as holder of top German honor
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is set later to present President Biden with the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit, which is reserved for heads of state.
Steinmeier's office said this was to recognize Biden's "services to German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance... in particular in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Although scores of the special level of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit have been awarded to foreign heads of state, only one other has been awarded to a US president since the founding of post-war Germany in 1949 — George H.W. Bush.
Bush was US president during German reunification after the Cold War and was a close personal friend of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.
US diplomat: 'This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine'
US diplomat Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the National Security Council in the Biden administration, told DW that the trip to Germany had been important for the US president to make — even if shorter than had been anticipated.
"This is an important moment for President Biden to meet with President Steinmeier and Chancellor Scholz and thank Germany for all the contributions it has made alongside the United States — for Ukraine, and for European security."
"This is such a critical moment in terms of the war in Ukraine and, in terms of the European security order, it's very important for President Biden to be able to thank Germany, but also talk about the way forward."
Carpenter also credited the personal relationship between the two leaders as a factor in Biden's determination to make the trip.
"President Biden and Chancellor Scholz do have a very close, personal, warm relationship. I think President Biden credits the chancellor with a lot of the accomplishments that he has achieved, including the historic exchange of prisoners with Russia. He's deeply appreciative of their personal relationship."
Carpenter said he believed the strong ties between the US and Europe would live on after Biden's presidency.
"There are many in the United States that value the transatlantic relationship, that want to deepen and strengthen NATO, and so that tradition lives on, and will live past this administration."
"We are stronger when we're working together with our allies and partners. And that is a common policy of the president's and the vice president's."
Scholz praises Biden's 'deep internal understanding' of transatlantic relationship
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warm words for Biden in Brussels after the EU leaders' summit, praising the Democratic president's influence on transatlantic and bilateral ties.
Biden will on Friday receive a state honor for his services to "the German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance," as Germany's president's office puts it.
"It's important to know that this was a man who actively drove this forward out of deep internal understanding," Scholz said. "This helped us greatly after Russia's attack on Ukraine and also helped to forge Nato closer together."
Scholz said the meeting would be "important, because we get on well," and said it would include talks on "how we evaluate the situation in Ukraine and what needs to be done."
Scholz also indicated the talks including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, and said it was the "right moment" to take stock.
Ukraine questions loom amid fears over Trump
Western backing for Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda at talks with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other NATO leader as part of the whirlwind trip.
The White House said Biden and Scholz would "further strengthen the close bond" between Germany and the US and "coordinate on geopolitical priorities, including Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression."
The US president and the chancellor will be joined for talks by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Western allies are nervously eyeing the November 5 US election for a potential return of Donald Trump. The former president has opposed the level of US support for Ukraine.
The visit takes place a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defense chiefs in Brussels.
More than two and a half years into the war, Kyiv is slowly but steadily losing territory in its eastern Donbas region. It is under mounting pressure to forge an exit strategy — which it says must start with ramped-up Western support.
Zelenskyy said as he met with the EU's 27 leaders on Thursday that Russia would resort to diplomacy only when it sees that it cannot achieve anything by force.
What's on Friday's agenda?
During his flying 24-hour visit, just weeks ahead of the US election, Biden will meet several European leaders to discuss Ukraine and the Middle East.
The 81-year-old was originally supposed to travel to Berlin a week ago but postponed the trip at short notice due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton on the southeastern coast of the United States at the time.
Biden is now making up for the cancellation with a scaled-down short working visit instead of the full state visit that had been planned.
He is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.
Steinmeier is expected to receive Biden with military honors and present him with the highest class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit — an honor reserved for foreign heads of state.
He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Biden had been due to attend a world leaders' summit at the US air base in Ramstein in Germany's southwestern Rhineland Palatinate state last week to discuss further support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also scheduled to join that meeting in person.
This will not happen now, with the White House announcing that the Ukraine summit will be rescheduled for November and will take place via video link.
Biden lands in Berlin amid news of Sinwar's death in Gaza
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany ahead of talks with European leaders about support for Ukraine's war against Russia and the Middle East conflict. Air Force One landed late on Thursday evening.
At the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on arrival, Biden spoke to reporters about the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday.
He said it presented a chance for a new push for a hostage release and cease-fire agreement.
"Now's the time to move on," Biden said. "Move on, move towards a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we are moving in a direction that we're going to be able to make things better for the whole world."
Biden had also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his flight on Air Force One.