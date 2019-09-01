Germany: Berlin reacts to far-right surge in eastern elections

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) just about managed to come out on top in regional elections in Saxony and Brandenburg respectively.

But both parties, who form the governing coalition at national level, still took an electoral hit. The Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) came second in both states, a massive gain on results four years ago,

But some polls had the far-right party in the lead a few weeks ago, and political observers thought the result, while certainly not great for Angela Merkel's grand coalition, was still good enough to ensure that it is not about to collapse immediately.

The key to that was the very mixed results the SPD got in the two states. While the Social Democrats slumped to just 7.7%, or fifth place, in the state of Saxony, they still won in Brandenburg. A defeat there would have increased tension in the party, and potentially pushed it closer to walking out on Merkel's coalition, thus ending her 14-year tenure as chancellor.

What did party leaders say?

CDU party head Anngret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that results were "difficult" for the party. But she emphasized that Saxony State Premier Michael Kretschmer "managed to make clear that there is — as opposed to the right-wing populists — a friendly, open, forward-looking face of Saxony."

Kretschmer himself said after the CDU victory that more open dialogue would help people form better-informed opinions.

"Let's start conversations, and go in where it hurts," said Kretschmer, adding that the victory was a "sign of trust" from voters.

AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland admitted that the grand coalition would probably stay together, but argued that his party's strong performance means that parties like the CDU will have to work with the AfD in the future, at least at a regional level.

"The question will be raised whether it is better to talk with the AfD," said Gauland at a press conference in Berlin Monday morning.

Green party leader Robert Habeck said that he is expecting the CDU to approach the party for talks about forming a governing coalition in Saxony.

For talks to produce results, Habeck said that the CDU would have to learn some lessons from the election in Saxony.

Habeck also said that the CDU did not have "its own power" in Saxony and that voters only chose them to avoid voting for the AfD.

In a DW interview, Green party parliamentarian Franziska Brantner said that other parties are obliged to show AfD voters that "democracy can and will work for them." Brantner added that the election results are a sign that new governing coalitions can be formed "beyond the AfD."

Dietmar Bartsch, the joint leader of the Left parliamentary party said earning little more than 10% of the vote in Saxony and Brandenburg was a "disaster."

Bartsch said it was"obvious" that the Left was no longer regarded as the party of choice to represent the interests of people in former East Germany.

