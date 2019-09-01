Germany: Berlin reacts to far-right surge in eastern elections

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) just about managed to come out on top in regional elections in Saxony and Brandenburg respectively.

But both parties, who form the governing coalition at national level, still took an electoral hit. The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) came second in both states.

The overriding reaction the morning after was rather sobering in political Berlin. But as soul-searching started in earnest, all parties were adamant they would not work with the AfD.

What did party leaders say?

CDU party head Anngret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that results were "difficult" for the party. However, she emphasized that Saxony State Premier, Michael Kretschmer "managed to make clear that there is — as opposed to the right-wing populists — a friendly, open, forward-looking face of Saxony."

Kretschmer himself said after the CDU victory that more open dialogue would help people form better-informed opinions.

"Let's start conversations, and go in where it hurts," said Kretschmer, adding that the victory was a "sign of trust" from voters.

AfD leader Alexander Gauland said that his party's strong performance means that parties like the CDU will have to work with the AfD in the future.

"The question will be raised whether it is better to talk with the AfD," said Gauland at a press conference in Berlin Monday morning.

