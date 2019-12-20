Germany: Berlin Christmas market evacuated over suspicious object

German police said on Saturday that they had asked visitors to Berlin's Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz to leave the area after receiving information about a suspicious object.

A concert event at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church had also been broken off as part of the same operation, police said on Twitter.

Visitors left the Christmas market "calmly and considerately," they said.

In 2016, the market was the scene of a deadly terrorist attack in which 12 people died after a rejected asylum-seeker from Tunisia plowed a stolen truck into a crowd of visitors.

The attacker, Anis Amri, was later killed in Italy while on the run from police.

The Berlin Morgenpost reported that two people had been arrested. The paper said that one was a man from the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the other a person from the United States who was already known to police over offenses involving explosives.

The two men reportedly place two dangerous objects at the market.

Police have yet to confirm the newspaper report.

tj/ (dpa, AFP)

