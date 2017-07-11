Germany: Berlin Airport closes new terminal amid passenger plunge

Berlin's newly-opened BER airport will close one of its terminals on Monday due to a sharp fall in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure is another blow to the airport, the construction of which took nine years longer than planned, and which went three times over budget.

BER has become infamous for planning incompetence, mismanagement, and corruption allegations after a string of scandals and mishaps.



When it finally opened in October, passenger demand was expected to outstrip the newly built capacity — prompting the rebranding of the nearby aging Schönefeld Airport as Terminal 5 of the new airport.

Schönefeld was built in then-East Germany in 1976. The airport was meant to be demolished to create a new government terminal.

After construction delays, it was intended to be used as Terminal 5 until the completion of a planned Terminal 3 in 2030.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic cuts down passenger numbers, authorities decided to shutter the terminal pending further notice.

Terminal to reopen

"We're initially closing for a year, then we'll decide again," airport spokesperson Hannes Stefan Hönemann said. "If things go well, we'll open the terminal again."

Passenger numbers in 2020 were just one quarter of the previous year, according to airport operators.

A vaccination center that has been set up in the terminal will remain functional and public transport links will continue.

The closure will save airport operators about €25 million ($30 million), according to a statement it released.

Berlin Tegel, in western Berlin, closed last year, while Berlin Tempelhof Airport closed in 2008.

aw/rc (dpa)