 Germany: Berlin Airport closes new terminal amid passenger plunge | News | DW | 21.02.2021

Berlin's old Schönefeld airport was converted into Terminal 5 of the new BER airport. However, the coronavirus pandemic means there are far fewer travelers.

A police car is seen outside the Terminal 5 of the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld

Terminal 5 will be closed due to the low number of travelers

Berlin's newly-opened BER airport will close one of its terminals on Monday due to a sharp fall in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure is another blow to the airport, the construction of which took nine years longer than planned, and which went three times over budget.

BER has become infamous for  planning incompetence, mismanagement, and corruption allegations after a string of scandals and mishaps.

Berlin's 'new' airport: A story of incompetence and corruption

When it finally opened in October, passenger demand was expected to outstrip the newly built capacity — prompting the rebranding of the nearby aging Schönefeld Airport as Terminal 5 of the new airport.

Schönefeld was built in then-East Germany in 1976. The airport was meant to be demolished to create a new government terminal.

After construction delays, it was intended to be used as Terminal 5 until the completion of a planned Terminal 3 in 2030.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic cuts down passenger numbers, authorities decided to shutter the terminal pending further notice.

Terminal to reopen

"We're initially closing for a year, then we'll decide again," airport spokesperson Hannes Stefan Hönemann said. "If things go well, we'll open the terminal again."

Passenger numbers in 2020 were just one quarter of the previous year, according to airport operators.

A vaccination center that has been set up in the terminal will remain functional and public transport links will continue.

The closure will save airport operators about €25 million ($30 million), according to a statement it released. 

Berlin Tegel, in western Berlin, closed last year, while Berlin Tempelhof Airport closed in 2008.

aw/rc (dpa)

  • empty street by the Airport Berlin-Tegel Tower (Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance)

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Berlin Tegel TXL

    "To Otto-Lilienthal Airport please," isn't something a Berliner would ever say. That might be its official name since 1988, but it's simply known as Tegel, after the district it's located in. For 46 years it was Berlin's gateway to the world. As the capital's new airport, BER, finally opens after an 8-year delay, the reliable but chronically congested airport in Berlin's north has served its time.

  • Tegel airport, view from above showing its hexagonal shape (Ralf Hirschberger/dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Tegel's heart is a hexagon

    Tegel is considered an icon of airport architecture. Designed in 1965 by the then still unknown architects Gerkan, Marg & Partners (gmp), it was designed for maximum service. In order to enable fast, orderly handling, they arranged the gates around a hexagon. The hexagon became the trademark of Tegel, which was soon considered the most modern airport in the world.

  • Airport Berlin-Tegel | Travelers in the terminal building (Paul Zinken/dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Clear alignment

    Passing through the main hall with its few stores was quick. From here the passengers were distributed to the gates which were located in a hexagon. With exactly two possibilities: To the left or to the right. Getting lost was impossible. Over the years, four more terminals were added to cope with the increasing number of passengers. But to no avail: Tegel was still bursting at the seams.

  • Crowded check-in counter at Tegel Airport (Gero Breloer/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Number four in Germany

    Tegel was needed and intensively used as an international airport. After Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf, Tegel rose to become the fourth most important airport in Germany. It was designed to handle around three million passengers a year. In the end it handled 24 million. Queuing for check-in or for baggage collection became the norm. Service? Not really!

  • A smiling soldier writing 100 000 on a plane, to mark the 100,000 flight of the Allied airlift (picture-alliance/ dpa/UPI)

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    How it all started

    Without the Cold War, Tegel would probably not exist. During the Soviet blockade of West Berlin in 1948-49, the Allies supplied the population via an airlift. This soldier celebrates the 100,000th flight. The airports Tempelhof and Gatow were soon no longer sufficient. Thus, starting in August 1948, another runway was built in the French sector of Tegel — in just 90 days. Tegel was born.

  • Air France crew welcoming 25 millionth passenger in Tegel (Chris Hoffmann/picture alliance)

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Tegel: the gateway to the western world

    On January 2, 1960, Tegel began service. In order to fly to West Berlin, flights had to pass over former East Germany. Air corridors were set up specifically for this purpose. A gateway to the world opened up for West Berliners. New York, Paris and London were suddenly very close. On June 30, 1967, flight attendants of the French airline Air France already welcomed the 25 millionth passenger.

  • Air France plane at Tegel airport in 1974 (Konrad Giehr/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Special status

    During the division of Germany, only airlines of the Western Allied occupying powers were allowed to fly to and from West Berlin. This special status did not end until German reunification in 1990, when Deutsche Lufthansa was also able to fly to Berlin for the first time. Another historic moment.

  • John F. Kennedy coming out of a plane in Berlin in 1963 (dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Unforgettable moments I

    In addition to the civilian flights, there were also military planes that kept landing there too, but exclusively for state guests and members of the federal government. The visit of the 35th American President John F. Kennedy in June 1963 remains legendary. He was welcomed by the people of Berlin with indescribable jubilation and conquered their hearts with his statement: "Ich bin ein Berliner."

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arriving in Tegel, on a red carpet with soldiers lined up in salute (Jörg Carstensen/dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Unforgettable moments II

    When state guests such as British Queen Elizabeth II arrived, protocol was essential. Red carpet, a Bundeswehr guard of honor and a 21-shot salute. The Queen was often a guest in Tegel. She visited Berlin seven times; her last state visit was in 2015. Her son Charles, her grandchildren William and Harry and Princess Diana also made their way across the red carpet here.

  • German national soccer team arriving at the airport, posing together on red carpet in front of their plane (Uwe Kraft/imageBROKER/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Unforgettable moments III

    All of Germany watched the return of the German national soccer team in 2014 after its World Cup victory in Brazil. Fans thronged to the visitors' terrace. The team's arriving plane was greeted by the airport fire department with water fountains — and of course the red carpet was rolled out for the national team too.

  • GermanyBerlin | airport Berlin-Tegel - woman holding a sign declaring her love for Tegel airport (Florian Schuh/dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    TXL Nostalgia

    Tegel was greatly criticized — too full, too loud, too unfriendly, no subway connection and similar complaints. Nevertheless in a 2017 referendum, a majority of Berliners voted to continue operating the airport alongside the new BER. Without success. BER opens and Tegel closes, that's the deal. But the Berliners will keep the memory of TXL alive.

  • Three silhouettes of people watching the sunset as seen from the airport (Marcel Kusch/dpa/picture alliance )

    Goodbye Tegel Airport!

    Tegel is dead, long live Tegel!

    A new era will begin for Tegel in November 2020. It has nothing to do with flying. There are other plans for the airport site, which is only a 30-minute drive away from the city center. A residential area for 10,000 people is to be built here, along with a research and industrial park and a university campus. The future in Tegel can now begin.

    Author: Anne Termèche


