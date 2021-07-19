 How can we prepare for extreme flooding? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

How can we prepare for extreme flooding?

As the floodwaters recede following the devastating deluge in western Europe, survivors have begun the long, difficult process of cleaning up and rebuilding. But what can be done to reduce future risks?

Jutta Schnelleckes sits in the living room of her apartment, which was completely destroyed by the flood in Bad Neuenahr

Thousands of people have seen their homes destroyed by last week's floods

Extreme flooding in western Germany and neighboring Belgium has killed nearly 200 people and left dozens still missing. With recovery operations still underway, talk has now turned to how communities can prepare for the extreme weather events expected to become more likely with climate change.

On a visit to the disaster area, Armin Laschet, the conservative state premier of the hard-hit German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said more needed to be done to protect people from the effects of the climate crisis. "We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels," he said.

Watch video 02:57

'Is it all gone forever?'

But, for experts like Lamia Messari-Becker, a civil engineering professor focused on sustainable building and design at the University of Siegen, now is not the time to talk about vague climate change adaptation.

"Now is the time for engineers," she told DW. "We need real help, ideas, solutions. We can't rely on the normal processes or procedures now. We are dealing with an exceptional situation."

The German government has already announced a financial aid package to help support the huge task of rebuilding private properties and public infrastructure such as roads, highways, and communication and power networks.

People stand near a collapsed older home in Ahrweiler

Centuries-old homes were not built to withstand such volumes of water

Building back better

When it comes to adapting buildings to withstand floodwaters, Messari-Becker drew parallels with earthquake-resistant architecture. In such buildings, the depth of the foundation, structural design and building materials are specifically chosen to be able to handle extreme flooding. Many collapsed homes in the worst-affected regions were hundreds of years old, built around a wood frame not able to withstand masses of water.

"That's exactly how we have to operate here, when we're dealing with such amounts of water," she said. "We need to reinforce basements so that they can also fill up with water and people can quickly get to safety. It's also about the reinforcing measures needed for outer walls, for roofs."

A map of the flooded regions

Boris Lehmann, a professor in hydraulic engineering at the Technical University of Darmstadt, said measures such as retention valves on sewage connections, which prevent floodwaters from backing up into homes, and waterproofing windows and doors on the lower levels of buildings were also essential.

"Our damage evaluations show that private precautionary measures can significantly reduce flood damage," said Annegret Thieken, a professor who focuses on natural hazards research at the University of Potsdam. She also pointed out the need to secure potentially destructive elements like fuel tanks used to heat homes.

"Fuel oil can penetrate deep into the masonry and also damage neighboring buildings," she said. "In severe cases, oil damage can make buildings uninhabitable. Flood proofing can prevent oil tanks from heaving up, reducing damage to buildings and the natural environment."

An aerial view shows people as they inspect the emptying of the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen

Filled to the brim, the Steinbach dam in Euskirchen is still at risk

Weatherproofing cities

It's not enough to just focus on buildings. Cities and other urban areas need to think about controlling the water before it has a chance to flood basements in the first place, by reinforcing reservoirs and dams that can help absorb sudden surges.

Last week's floods showed that small streams in narrow valleys, where the water doesn't have much room to spread out — like in the devastated Ahr region south of Bonn — can turn into deadly torrents within hours. In such places, said Messari-Becker, dams and dikes need to be raised and expanded to better protect cities from high water levels.

Watch video 01:41

Belgian town begins cleanup after severe floods

She warned, however, that this won't be cheap — simply extending a dike, for example, can cost at least €1 million ($1.2 million) per kilometer. "And the narrower a valley is, the more costly these measures are," she said.

"In order to effectively protect infrastructure against such extreme events, the current design of our water management and hydraulic engineering systems are not sufficient — as the current dire consequences have shown," Lehmann said. Experts have stressed the urgency of future-proofing aging infrastructure over the next decade.

But, Lehmann pointed out, we can't just expect better building measures to solve all our problems. "From a technical, economic and practical point of view, it's not possible to completely reassess, reconstruct and thus protect all elements of our built environment and infrastructure due to such extreme weather events," he said.

The skyline of Dresden along the Elbe River showing a green flood plain

After devastating floods in eastern Germany, the city of Dresden expanded flood plains

Working with nature, not against it

That's where planners and engineers will have to find ways to work with the natural world, rather than trying to control it. Wherever possible, said Messari-Becker, waterways should be allowed to flow as nature intended, and not be altered or straightened. Doing so concentrates and further accelerates the volumes of water during a flood event, she said.

Instead of confining rivers, levees should be moved back to make space for flood plains — wide open green spaces which can serve as overflow reservoirs during floods. Such places were expanded along the Elbe River in eastern Germany, following several destructive flooding events in the early 2000s.

Another approach is to make urban areas more permeable, so that water is more easily absorbed over a wider area and not concentrated in specific spots. According to the Federal Environment Agency, 45% Germany's residential and traffic areas have already been covered with concrete or asphalt. As a result, water can't naturally seep into the ground, leading to overflowing sewage systems and an increased risk of flooding.

The town of Leichlingen, southeast of Düsseldorf, has been hit by severe flooding several times in recent years, including last week. To ease the stress on their water management, they are aiming to make use of a new planning model known as a "sponge city." 

The idea is to channel rainwater from roofs, squares and streets into grass-covered ditches at the side of the road. Excess water would then be allowed to drain away naturally and add to the local groundwater, reducing the load on water management infrastructure. Backup cisterns would also be installed to collect overflow and could be used to water the city's green spaces.

A car flooded almost to the roof

People need to know how to react in extreme flooding events

Preparing people for the worst

Improving infrastructure and water management systems won't help if people don't know how to react when faced with a wall of water. Which is why Lehmann, the hydraulic engineering expert at the Technical University of Darmstadt, stressed the need for an increased public awareness.

"Especially in the case of flash floods caused by extreme weather, there's not just a lot of water — there's also a great deal of floating debris, garbage and other things moving with the water," he said, adding that people who go into these waters risk drowning and being crushed. He said ongoing education campaigns were necessary to teach the public how to react in extreme situations — for example, how to escape from a car caught up in a current.

"'Run away from the water and get to safety as quickly as possible' — we should start teaching such rules of conduct as early as elementary school," he said. "In the case of emergency, it can save lives."

In the extreme case, people will have to reconsider where they're living in the first place. Instead of rebuilding in the same location some might be forced to go for higher ground, away from potentially dangerous flood zones. Some areas might no longer be tenable.

But, Messari-Becker said, if the necessary investments in protection measures are made quickly and effectively now, it might not be too late.

  • A lightning strike over the city of Shanghai

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Shanghai (China)

    Ninety-three million people currently live on land in China that could be inundated by 2050 due to the localized coastal flooding, according to research by independent US-based science organization Climate Central. Shanghai, which is China's most populous city, is expected to be particularly vulnerable to ocean flooding as it lacks coastal defenses.

  • The skyline of Hanoi at nighttime

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Hanoi (Vietnam)

    In Vietnam, more than 31 million people — almost one-quarter of the population — now live on land that will be threatened by saltwater flooding at least once per year by 2050, according to Climate Central. By that time, annual ocean floods are projected to particularly affect the densely populated Mekong Delta and the northern coast around Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

  • Tuktuks transport passengers in Kolkata

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Kolkata (India)

    In India, projected sea level rise could render land currently home to some 36 million people vulnerable to annual floods by 2050. West Bengal and Odisha are considered particularly vulnerable, as is the eastern city of Kolkata. In the absence of coastal defenses such as levees, elevation determines the extent to which ocean floods can wash over the land, according to Climate Central.

  • Dozens of people wade through water in an urban area

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Bangkok (Thailand)

    More than 10% of citizens in Thailand currently live on land that could become flooded by 2050. The political and commercial capital of Bangkok (pictured here during 2011 floods), is just 1.5 meters above sea level and therefore particularly at risk. Mapping by Hong Kong-based environmental nonprofit Earth.Org suggests 94% of the population would be displaced by flooding by 2100.

  • Fishing boats near Basra's port of Maqil

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Basra (Iraq)

    According to Climate Central modelling, Iraq's second-largest city, Basra, is also extremely vulnerable to coastal flooding and could become largely submerged by 2050. Experts predict this could have effects well beyond Iraq's borders, as the migration caused by rising seas could trigger or exacerbate regional and political conflicts.

  • A horse and carriage rides alongside cars in a street

    6 cities at risk of chronic flooding

    Alexandria (Egypt)

    Floods could also cause the disappearance of cultural heritage in the future. Alexandria was founded by Alexander the Great more than 2,000 years ago. But much of the city of 5 million on the Mediterranean is low-lying. Mapping by Earth.Org indicates that without flood controls or relocation programs, much of the city could be inundated by 2100.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

Report from the disaster area: Torrential rain devastates western Germany

At first, it seemed like nothing more than a harmless daylong rain — but it never stopped, it just kept pouring. DW's Christoph Hasselbach, who lives in Germany's worst-hit region, reports.  

Opinion: The climate crisis can't be stopped, we must adapt

Most people should have realized by now that we're facing a climate crisis. Curbing greenhouse gas emissions is just one side of the problem. Adopting safety precautions is the other, says David Ehl.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Were flood fatalities preventable?  

After the floods, what's left?  