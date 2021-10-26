Germany begins new parliamentary era

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period has begun with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history may finally convene.
A light-hearted, first-schoolday atmosphere settled inside the historic Reichstag building in Berlin on Tuesday, as Germany's 20th legislative period began with a five-hour session in the Bundestag.
Chancellor Angela Merkel was present, but watching from an unfamiliar vantage point: The spectators' gallery, alongside Germany's head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Though she remains in office, Merkel's normal seat at the front of the government benches was empty — waiting to be filled by a successor who is being negotiated in the ongoing coalition talks.
The session was led by outgoing Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (formally the second-highest office in the country, after the federal president), who held a much-anticipated valedictory speech.
"If we want to strengthen the principle of representation," he told the delegates, "then we must continually work toward the big, controversial debates. The parliament is always also a political stage, and not just a formal event to work through coalition contracts. The parliament is the space where the diversity of opinions can openly be aired."
"This is all the more important since it seems in our society that the readiness to tolerate opposing opinions, to allow contradictions, is declining," he added.
Schäuble, by far the longest serving member with almost half a century of Bundestag experience, also had a few words for the 279 new faces in the chamber. "Extraordinarily fulfilling work is waiting for you, and at the same time a strenuous and all-consuming time, for all the political elan," he said. "This requires work on a public stage."
Some 27 new seats had to be fitted into the chamber in the month since the election, with a total of 736 parliamentarians — a new high — now to be accommodated.
The parliament has also become younger more diverse. With an average age of 47.5, this is the youngest Bundestag in decades,and some 35% of the parliamentarians are female, the highest proportion since 2013. Around 11% are of immigrant background, the highest proportion ever, but still lower than the nearly 27% in the German population.
Tuesday's five-hour agenda included the end of an era: The election of the new Bundestag president, who led the remainder of the sitting. The winner, with over 500 votes, was the well-regarded Social Democrat nominee Bärbel Bas, a health policy specialist and only the third woman ever to take the office.
"I see my election as a change in the times," she said in her opening speech. "It does our country good for citizens to see a woman taking responsibility in the heart of our democracy."
The morning session began with an intervention from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which demanded that the session be led, according to tradition, by the oldest Bundestag member — their very own former parliamentary leader, 80-year-old Alexander Gauland. The motion was, as expected, overwhelmingly voted down by the other parties.
But the wrangling with the AfD dominated the opening session, as the delegates debated who would be elected parliamentary vice presidents.
Not only that, ahead of Tuesday's session, the two center-right parties engaged in a minor power-play over who would have to sit next to the AfD in the next legislative period.
Up until now, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) has occupied the seats just to the left of the AfD, but with its new ambitions to government power (the party is engaged in coalition talks with the SPD and the Greens), the FDP had hoped to shunt the Christian Democrats (CDU) over to the right so it could move its group into the center. So far, the CDU, likely to be the largest opposition party in this parliament, has successfully resisted the move.
The Bundestag is the biggest parliament in Europe, and, after the National People's Congress in China, the second-largest in the world.
