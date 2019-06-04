Germany bars ex-foreign minister from job with Polish firm

A Luxembourg-based financial concern, Kulczyk Holding, was interested in hiring German politician Sigmar Gabriel on its supervisory board, but the move was blocked by the German government, German officials said.

The news emerged from a government response to to an enquiry by Left party lawmaker Lorenz Gösta Beutin, which was seen by several local media outlets.

The opposition deputy slammed the contact between Gabriel and the company, saying that the former minister presented "an image of being for sale."

Gabriel headed Germany's economy ministry between December 2013 and January 2017, when he moved to head the foreign ministry. He remained Germany's top diplomat until March 2018. Gabriel also served as Germany's Vice Chancellor between 2013 and 2018.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 1990-2003: Thirteen years in the Lower Saxony state parliament Little more than a decade after joining the SPD in 1977, Sigmar Gabriel was voted into the parliament of Lower Saxony, his home state. He was elected state premier in 1999, remaining in the post until 2003. Gabriel's success didn't go unnoticed by the SPD leadership. Later that year he was appointed the party's "Representative for Pop Culture and Pop Discourse," earning the nickname "Siggi Pop."

Sigmar Gabriel's political career Early 2000s: Chancellor Schröder's protege As Gabriel rose through the ranks, his political ascent closely mirrored that of then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. Like Gabriel, Schröder also began his career in the state parliament of Lower Saxony. Given their similar backgrounds and political leanings, Gabriel was widely viewed as the chancellor's protege and potential successor.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2005: Merkel's first Cabinet Gabriel was appointed environment minister in Angela Merkel's first government in 2005, where the SPD was a junior partner. Gabriel made climate change the focus of his four-year tenure, leading EU negotiations on efforts to cut greenhouse emissions to 20 percent of their 1990 levels. He also accompanied Merkel on a two-day visit to Greenland on a global warming fact-finding mission.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2009: SPD chairman After SPD leader Franz Müntefering resigned on the back of the party's 2009 election defeat, Gabriel elected as his successor. As leader, he withdrew the SPD from the Socialist International and laid the foundation for forming the Progressive Alliance, an organization of progressive parties whose members include the US Democrats and UK Labour Party.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2013: Back in government, now as vice chancellor Following the 2013 federal elections, Gabriel led negotiations that saw the SPD once again join Merkel's government as a junior coalition partner. As SPD chairman, Gabriel took on the role as vice chancellor and was appointed economy minister. Gabriel brought energy policy under the Ministry's remit and oversaw the country's transition away from nuclear energy towards renewables.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2017: German foreign minister Following Frank-Walter Steinmeier's nomination as president in January 2017, Gabriel was picked to take over as foreign minister. Gabriel adapted into the new role and quickly became an outspoken critic of President Trump, whom he accused of "weakening" the West. He also denounced US sanctions against Russia, which hit EU energy programs such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2017: Handing the reins to Martin Schulz Questions surrounding Gabriel's leadership rose as early as 2015 when he was re-elected party chair with just 74 percent of the vote — the lowest for an SPD leader in 20 years. With little hope of unseating Chancellor Merkel in upcoming elections, Gabriel stepped down. His proposed successor, former EU Parliament President Martin Schulz, took over as SPD chairman and chancellor candidate.

Sigmar Gabriel's political career 2018: Out of the next Cabinet Despite suffering historic losses in the 2017 election, the SPD will still join Merkel in yet another grand coalition. After the SPD and CDU/CSU agreed on a policy blueprint, it became apparent that Gabriel would not be part of the new Cabinet. He will, however, continue to serve as a Bundestag representative for the constituency of Salzgitter-Wolfenbüttel, a seat he has held since 2005. Author: David Martin



Kulczyk people 'unserious'

After leaving cabinet, Gabriel mulled taking a job with Kulczyk Holding, the investment company founded by late Polish billionaire Jan Kulczyk.

On Friday, Gabriel told the AFP news agency that he "strictly" followed the rules and informed the cabinet about his interest in a position on the firm's supervisory board in September last year.

However, he claims to have broken off the talks after making contact with the Kulczyk Holding. The company's representatives appeared "unserious," he said.

By that time, however, the government's inquiry was already ongoing and in November last year, Gabriel was officially told he was not allowed to take the job for another 12 months.

Moving from politics to business is a sensitive topic in Germany. Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder prompted massive criticism by taking jobs in Russia's energy sector.

Former German ministers can be barred from taking certain jobs for up to 18 months after leaving office if the position compromises the "public interest."

US envoy vs. Gabriel

In June this year, Gabriel became the head of the "Atlantic Bridge" a prominent Berlin-based private association that works on strengthening ties between Germany and the US.

However, he reportedly also faced opposition before making the move. On Friday, the news magazine Spiegel reported that Richard Grenell, the US ambassador to Berlin, intervened in an attempt to prevent Gabriel's from getting the prestigious job.

That intervention was unsuccessful, Spiegel reported, adding that the ambassador refused to comment on the story.

