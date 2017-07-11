Germany bans far-right group 'Sturmbrigade 44'

Germany's Interior Ministry on Tuesday banned and the extreme-right group "Sturmbrigade 44," after a series of raids across three German states.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proscribed the group, also known as "Wolfsbrigade 44," allowing a series of measures to be taken against members.

The classification allows officials to confiscate assets and propaganda material, with the aim of also collecting evidence on right-wing extremist structures.

"Anyone who fights against the basic values of our liberal society will feel the decisive reaction of our constitutional democracy," said a tweet from Seehofer's spokesman, Steve Alter.

The group is understood to have been in existence and operating as a fixed structure since 2016. At the beginning of 2018, a bag of weapons and a T-shirt bearing the group's name was found on board a train.

The declared goal of the group, to be achieved by force, was said to be the "revival of a free fatherland" according to "Germanic moral law."

In July last year, raids were carried out against members of the group in the German states of Hesse, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony Anhalt.

The numbers 44 in the name of a neo-Nazi group stand for the letters DD, an abbreviation for "Division Dirlewanger." The SS commander Oskar Dirlewanger is noted among World War II historians as having been a particularly sadistic war criminal whose name is closely linked with some of the most notorious atrocities of the period.

