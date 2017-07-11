Germany bans far-right group 'Sturmbrigade 44'

Germany's Interior Ministry on Tuesday banned and the extreme-right group "Sturmbrigade 44," after a series of raids across three German states.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proscribed the group, also known as "Wolfsbrigade 44," allowing a series of measures to be taken against members.

The classification allows officials to confiscate assets and propaganda material, with the aim of also collecting evidence on right-wing extremist structures.

"Anyone who fights against the basic values of our liberal society will feel the decisive reaction of our constitutional democracy," said a tweet from Seehofer's spokesman, Steve Alter.

In July last year, raids were carried out against members of the group in several German states. They were suspected of having formed an armed subgroup of the larger Wolfsbrigade organization.

The declared goal of the group, to be achieved by force, was said to be the "revival of a free fatherland" according to "German moral law."

The raids took place in the states of Hesse, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. An operation in the state of Saxony Anhalt was ruled out by the regional administrative court because of the perceived lack of sufficient evidence for warrants.

