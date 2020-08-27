Germany bans fans until 2021 following COVID-19 spike

The German government is set to prolong a ban on spectators in sporting venues until the end of 2020 following a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The proposal to ban large sporting events with fans until at least December 31 is included a resolution to be discussed between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers on Thursday, according to reports in Germany.

Leagues and teams from around Germany have spent months trying to produce hygiene concepts that could allows fans to return in a limited capacity. Those will have to be put on hold in light of the latest developments.

The news will come as a blow to professional clubs not only in football but handball, basketball and ice hockey, that are heavily reliant on the income generated by having fans in attendance. The ban on gatherings would also apply to events such as concerts and festivals.

Future exceptions may be made in regions with lower infection rates providing a number of criteria are met.

German football preparations on hold

The German football league (DFL), together with the governing body DFB, on Wednesday published a proposed reworked hygiene concept for the coming season for the 36 clubs in the top-flight Bundesliga and second division.



Measures to be approved at a September 3 meeting include personalized tickets. However, it is unclear as to whether this can lead to the admission of a large number of fans to stadiums in light of the guidelines now proposed by the federal government seems questionable.

"We would get through it, we have credit lines," 1. FC Köln CEO Alexander Wehrle told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger about a

potential season without fans. "It's our responsibility to plan for this eventuality and be prepared."

Wehrle said Cologne make around 1.8 million euros (2.1 million dollars) per Bundesliga game. "You have just have to multiply that by

17 then you have the amount," he said of the cost of the worst-case scenario.

At present, matches in the lower divisions and amatuer level of German football have been granted permission for fans to attend providing social distancing measures are adhered to.

The Bundesliga is due to begin September 18, the handball season October 1 while ice hockey and basketball want to start their new

campaigns in November.

dv, jt (AFP, dpa)